Completely wrapped in Saran Wrap’: Mom confesses beating 3-year-old daughter ’15-20 times’ with a belt and asking boyfriend to help her bury the body, police allege

A 31-year-old Maryland woman, Darrian Randle, has been arrested and charged with murder following the tragic death of her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins. Initially, Randle had reported her daughter’s kidnapping to authorities, but after an investigation, it was revealed that Randle allegedly beat her daughter to death. The case has sparked widespread outrage, and new details continue to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Initial Report and Investigation

On Wednesday, Randle reported that her daughter had been abducted by an unknown white couple in a van in Delaware. This prompted a search, but the investigation quickly shifted to Maryland when authorities discovered that Randle and Nola lived in Cecil County, Maryland. At that point, Maryland State Police took over the case, and the search led them to the home of Randle’s boyfriend, Cedrick Antoine Britten, 44.

Upon arriving at the apartment complex in North East, Maryland, officers learned that Randle had left with Nola earlier that day. However, after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators noted that Randle had left the apartment alone—Nola was never seen on camera. Britten, Randle’s boyfriend, was questioned and allowed officers to search the apartment, where they noticed the smell of bleach and other cleaning products. In his vehicle, police found a child’s blanket with what appeared to be blood stains, which Britten explained was not his and belonged to someone else.

Britten’s neutral demeanor during the questioning prompted further scrutiny. When asked about his calm behavior, he reportedly told officers that he had been in special forces and had experience dealing with human trafficking, according to the charging documents obtained by local media outlets.

Randle’s Confession

As police questioned Randle, her initial kidnapping story fell apart. Randle allegedly admitted to physically striking her daughter 15-20 times with a belt on Monday. She confessed that after the beating, Nola became unresponsive, and despite her attempts at CPR, the child was already dead.

Randle and Britten then allegedly drove around with Nola’s body before returning to Britten’s apartment, where they placed the child’s remains in a suitcase and left it in the basement overnight. The following day, Randle reportedly asked Britten to dispose of the suitcase containing Nola’s body. Britten took the suitcase to Perryville Community Park, near his home, and left it there. He later sent Randle a photo of the location and drew a map for the police.

Discovery of the Body

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities located the suitcase at Perryville Community Park, around 1:45 p.m. Inside, they found human remains wrapped in Saran Wrap, which were later determined to be consistent with a young child’s remains. As of Friday, Maryland State Police had not provided an update on the medical examiner’s findings, including the cause of death.

Legal Charges and Proceedings

Randle now faces several charges, including first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and false reporting in connection with her daughter’s death. She is being held on $1 million bond in Delaware, where she faces charges related to the false kidnapping report. Randle is expected to be extradited to Maryland to face charges in Cecil County.

Meanwhile, Britten has been charged with being an accessory to first- and second-degree murder and other related offenses. He was released on $75,000 bond and placed on home detention.

A Devastating Loss

The murder of Nola Dinkins has left the community in shock, and the details of the case are deeply disturbing. Randle’s alleged actions have drawn condemnation from local authorities, and the tragic events have highlighted the extreme nature of child abuse and the devastating consequences it can have.

As the investigation continues, the family and the community are grappling with the loss of a young life, and authorities are continuing their efforts to bring justice to Nola and her family.

