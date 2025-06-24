Claims “defy common sense”: Judge denies request for pretrial detention, criticizes Trump administration’s “insufficient” evidence against Kilmar Abrego Garcia

A federal judge in Tennessee has ordered that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man facing federal migrant smuggling charges, be released on bond while awaiting trial. This decision comes after Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to a Salvadoran terrorist prison earlier this month, an action the judge referred to as an error by the Trump administration. However, despite the ruling, Abrego Garcia’s release is unlikely to have significant practical impact, as he will likely remain in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody due to anticipated removal proceedings.

Judge’s Ruling and Criticism of the Government’s Actions

In a 51-page order, U.S. District Judge Barbara D. Holmes granted Abrego Garcia’s release on bond, stating that the Trump administration had not provided enough evidence to prove that he was a flight risk or a danger to the community. Holmes also criticized the government’s handling of the case, particularly its decision to deport Abrego Garcia to a notorious Salvadoran prison in violation of his due process rights.

Judge Holmes acknowledged that Abrego Garcia’s release may have little real-world effect since ICE is likely to keep him in custody pending his removal from the country. Despite this, the judge emphasized the importance of upholding due process, which Abrego Garcia had been denied before his unlawful deportation.

Holmes wrote, “The Court will give Abrego the due process that he is guaranteed,” noting that every person arrested on federal charges has the right to a fair determination of whether they must remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Discrepancy Between Smuggling and Trafficking

In her ruling, Judge Holmes also took issue with the government’s repeated references to Abrego Garcia as being involved in human trafficking, clarifying that the charges against him relate to human smuggling, which are distinct under the law. Human trafficking involves exploitation for forced labor or sexual exploitation, while human smuggling refers to the illegal transportation of migrants, often across borders. Holmes pointed out that the government had conflated these terms during the detention hearing, which she believed misrepresented the nature of the charges.

The Alleged Involvement of Minors

Abrego Garcia’s alleged involvement with minors was a key point in the government’s argument for keeping him in detention. Prosecutors relied on testimony from cooperating witnesses, who claimed that Abrego Garcia used his minor children as a cover for his smuggling activities. However, Holmes found this evidence to be questionable, noting the reliability issues with the testimony of the cooperators, who had their own deportation cases and criminal backgrounds.

The court raised doubts about the credibility of the testimonies, especially the claims that Abrego Garcia drove long distances on a frequent basis with his children in tow. Holmes noted the physical impossibility of maintaining such a schedule, further undermining the government’s case that minors were involved in the alleged smuggling.

Gang Membership Allegations

The government also suggested that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang, but Holmes dismissed this claim, stating that the evidence provided was insufficient. The allegations were based on hearsay from two cooperating witnesses, and Holmes noted that conflicting testimonies from a third witness further weakened the credibility of the gang membership claims. The judge pointed out that the government had committed significant resources to investigating Abrego Garcia but had failed to present concrete evidence of his gang affiliation.

Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

Following the ruling, the Trump administration immediately sought to have the court’s decision stayed pending an appeal. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. CDT. Additionally, Abrego Garcia’s case remains at the center of a civil suit in Maryland, where a federal judge has threatened to hold government officials in contempt for failing to comply with orders regarding his return to the United States.

The legal battle continues as the Trump administration faces increasing scrutiny for its handling of Abrego Garcia’s case, particularly regarding his deportation and treatment in custody. As the situation unfolds, the due process rights of individuals involved in immigration and smuggling cases will continue to be a point of legal contention.

SOURCE