Checkers Police allege that an employee killed a customer over a drive-through order dispute over extra mayonnaise packets

A Checkers employee in Kissimmee, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting a customer during a dispute at a drive-thru.

What Happened at the Drive-Thru

The incident took place on the evening of May 21. The customer, Wesley Robertson, was unhappy with his order and started complaining to the staff. He asked to speak with a manager several times.

According to witnesses, Elijah Travis Mackey, a 23-year-old Checkers employee, got involved in a verbal argument with Robertson. The customer insulted Mackey, and the situation quickly got worse.

The Shooting

Witnesses said Mackey pulled out a small handgun and shot Robertson in the chest. Surveillance footage shows Mackey climbing out of the drive-thru window and walking to where Robertson was before the shooting. Robertson then collapsed.

After the Shooting

Robertson was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries. Mackey ran away on foot but was caught hiding under a stairwell at a nearby hotel. During his arrest, Mackey admitted to having a gun and asked the officers about Robertson’s condition.

Legal Actions

The day after the shooting, the police arrested Mackey and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder. He is currently in jail and has made his first court appearance. It is not known if he has a lawyer yet.

Checkers Responds to the Incident

Checkers released a statement saying they were shocked and saddened by what happened. They said the actions of one employee don’t represent the values of their company. The company is cooperating with the police investigation and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

This tragic event shows how quickly a small disagreement can turn deadly. The investigation is ongoing, and the community hopes for justice for the victim and his family.

SOURCE