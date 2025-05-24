Brother was killed by his younger adolescent sister and her companion while standing on the street. Police

A tragic family crime is unfolding in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where a 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her own brother, months after he was killed.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Deashia Smith, 17, and Elton Hightower, 19, are both facing second-degree murder charges with a deadly weapon in the death of Rae’quan Smith, who was only 20 years old.

A Deadly Shooting in the Night

The incident happened on February 7 in Naranja, Florida, on Southwest 266th Street, just before midnight. Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting and were informed that the victim, Rae’quan Smith, had already been rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he didn’t survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigation Points to Family Involvement

After months of investigation, detectives learned that both Hightower and Deashia Smith allegedly shot at Rae’quan that night. Investigators said that Deashia had a firearm, and it was used in the killing.

What makes this case even more shocking is that Rae’quan was Deashia’s older brother, and the two shared the same home in Homestead, Florida. Hightower was reportedly living in Florida City.

Gun Found Hidden in Deashia’s Home

When detectives searched Deashia Smith’s house, they reportedly found a firearm linked to the crime. Her mother and another sister confirmed to police that Deashia owned the gun. However, the mother said her daughter had intentionally hidden the weapon from her.

Eyewitness Told Police What Happened

Police also spoke with a key witness who said they saw everything happen. According to this person, Deashia and Hightower saw Rae’quan on the side of the road and both fired shots at him before running away.

Arrests Made Months Later

On Wednesday, police arrested both suspects. Deashia Smith was already in jail for another case involving a firearm possession charge, according to local news station WPLG. She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This case is especially heartbreaking because it involves family members turning against each other. Police are still working to understand what led to this deadly shooting, but for now, both suspects are in custody, and the family is left grieving the loss of a son and brother. Justice will now be pursued in court.

