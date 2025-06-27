Benefits the government: Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue against them using the Trump administration’s own arguments, requesting that the judge return him home and prevent ICE from detaining him

In a complex legal battle, attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia have filed an emergency motion urging a federal judge to return him to Maryland as soon as he is released on bond from his criminal case in Tennessee. Abrego Garcia, 29, faces multiple charges related to human smuggling after being indicted in Tennessee, but his legal team is pushing for his return to Maryland, where his civil deportation and habeas corpus case is ongoing.

The Background of Abrego Garcia’s Legal Battle

Abrego Garcia was arrested after a traffic stop in Tennessee in which he was allegedly caught transporting nine individuals without identification in his Chevrolet Suburban. He was indicted on two counts of human smuggling, which led to his involvement in criminal proceedings in Tennessee. However, this case is further complicated by an ongoing civil deportation case, in which the Trump administration has sought to deport Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, despite his previous removal being deemed illegal by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a filing last week, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys requested that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis order his immediate return to Maryland once he is released from criminal custody, and prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from taking him into custody for deportation. The legal team argues that the case in Tennessee should not affect the civil litigation ongoing in Maryland and that the federal government, particularly ICE, should be barred from interfering with his return to Maryland.

Conflict Between Federal Agencies

The legal complexities in the case arise from apparent disagreements within the federal government. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and ICE appear to be at odds over how to handle Abrego Garcia, leading to a push from his attorneys for a clear directive from the court. Initially, the DOJ argued that Abrego Garcia was a flight risk and a danger to the community, and it sought to keep him in custody. However, after this argument failed, DOJ officials argued that ICE needed to take over custody to deport him immediately after his release from the Tennessee criminal proceedings.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers seized on this discord, requesting a court order to prevent ICE from taking him into custody, stating that the case in Maryland must remain the priority and that Abrego Garcia should be allowed to return home.

The Legal Motion and Court Involvement

In their motion, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argued that the government’s conflicting actions have created a situation where their client may be unlawfully transferred or deported before his civil case is fully resolved. The motion highlights the urgency of ensuring that Abrego Garcia is not removed from the United States before his civil litigation in Maryland is completed.

In their filing, his legal team referenced the All Writs Act and the court’s inherent authority to intervene in matters related to immigration and deportation. They requested that Judge Xinis issue an order that would require Abrego Garcia’s immediate return to Maryland after his release from Tennessee and prohibit ICE from any further actions regarding his deportation, unless directed by the court.

Previous Legal Proceedings and Court’s Role

Abrego Garcia’s legal team emphasized that this request was not intended to interfere with his ongoing criminal case in Tennessee. They made it clear that they were not seeking to alter the conditions of his release or interfere with the criminal proceedings in any way. Instead, they are focused solely on ensuring that the civil case in Maryland remains active and that Abrego Garcia is not transferred or deported until the case is fully adjudicated.

This case has raised significant questions about the interaction between criminal and immigration proceedings, with Abrego Garcia’s attorneys arguing that the government’s actions against him could cause irreparable harm to his rights and his case.

Potential Impact on Abrego Garcia’s Immigration Case

The attorneys also argue that returning Abrego Garcia to Maryland would benefit the government’s own interests, as it would allow the courts to address the immigration case against him in a more orderly manner. They pointed out that the government itself had expressed concerns about the potential harm of deporting him before the resolution of his legal matters.

The legal battle for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s custody remains unresolved, with his attorneys pushing for a swift decision from Judge Xinis. The court’s response to the motion will likely have significant implications for the handling of his criminal case in Tennessee, as well as the ongoing civil litigation regarding his deportation. The situation continues to develop, with both the DOJ and ICE playing crucial roles in determining his fate.

