Before a family member stepped in, the mother “pinned down” her 5-year-old daughter and extracted “two of the victim’s bottom front teeth”: Sheriff

A 40-year-old woman from Lester, West Virginia, has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after allegedly attacking her 5-year-old daughter inside their family home. Rebecca Lee Bailey faces charges for physically assaulting her child, including pinning her down and forcibly pulling out several of her teeth.

The Incident

The incident occurred last week, prompting a response from the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Deputies were called to the residence after a report of possible child abuse. Upon arriving at the home in the small town of Lester, located approximately 60 miles southeast of Charleston, law enforcement officials began investigating the situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bailey allegedly pinned her daughter down and attempted to pull her teeth out. The victim’s bottom two front teeth were successfully removed during the assault. It remains unclear how Bailey carried out the act or whether she used any tools in the process. Authorities have not yet released further details on that aspect of the investigation.

Witness Account and Motive

A witness who observed the attack told authorities that Bailey was heard yelling that her daughter “had a demon in her” during the incident. The witness also stated that Bailey was holding a cross while allegedly assaulting her child. At this point, the motive behind the assault remains unclear, as authorities have not provided additional insight into why Bailey may have attacked her daughter.

Fortunately, another family member who was in the home was woken by the disturbance and intervened quickly, preventing further harm to the child. This family member remained with the 5-year-old until law enforcement arrived. Deputies took Bailey into custody without incident and transported her to the Southern Regional Jail for processing.

Response from Law Enforcement

The sheriff’s office praised the swift actions of the intervening family member, as well as the efforts of deputies, who conducted a thorough investigation to ensure the child’s safety. The 5-year-old girl was examined by medical personnel and placed into a safe environment under the care of a responsible family member, as confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Child Protective Services (CPS) was also dispatched to the home to assess the situation and ensure the child received the appropriate care and protection.

Legal Proceedings

Rebecca Bailey has been charged with one count of felony child abuse by a parent or guardian resulting in bodily injury. Her bond has been set at $50,000, and she is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Judge Greg Tanner on June 30, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Sheriff Frank Priddy and Chief Deputy Frankie Shelton expressed their appreciation for the quick response by law enforcement and the brave intervention by the family member. The sheriff’s office is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in the community.

The case has shocked the small town of Lester, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. As the legal process moves forward, the community is left grappling with the tragic nature of the incident. Rebecca Bailey is currently being held in jail, awaiting her court appearance later this month. The 5-year-old girl is now safe with a family member, and her well-being is being closely monitored.

