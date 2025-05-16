“Beef about a girl” results in a 19-year-old man being fatally shot

In a tragic turn of events in Florida, what began as a petty argument between young men over a girl ended in a deadly shooting. One teenager is now dead, another is recovering from surgery, and the accused shooter is facing serious criminal charges.

Shooting at Mobile Home Park Turns Deadly

On April 11, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Kellchris Lane in St. Cloud. At first, they had little information about what had happened. Shortly after arriving, the University of Central Florida Hospital informed deputies that one of the victims, Nekko Herrera, had died from his injuries.

Another teenager who was also shot was flown to another hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Thankfully, doctors say he is now in stable condition.

Argument Over a Girl Sparks Violence

According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, detectives soon learned that the shooting was the result of a text message argument between a group of young men. The dispute, reportedly over a girl, led them to agree to meet up and “settle the beef.”

That’s when 18-year-old Orvill Osorio-Ortiz got involved. Instead of trying to defuse the situation, he reportedly armed himself with a Glock-style pistol and planned an ambush.

Shooter Opens Fire on Group of Teens

When a car carrying five teenagers drove by the meeting location, Osorio-Ortiz opened fire, hitting Nekko Herrera and one other teen. Witnesses at the scene later identified Osorio-Ortiz as the shooter. Physical evidence at the scene also reportedly connected him to the crime.

Suspect Arrested and Facing Murder Charges

Police tracked Osorio-Ortiz to Pasco County, where he was arrested on May 14. He is now facing one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Authorities also revealed that Osorio-Ortiz was already on probation for a previous charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Lopez summed up the case by saying, “What started as beef about a girl ended in murder.”

A Sad Reminder of the Cost of Violence

This case is a heartbreaking reminder of how small arguments and emotional decisions can lead to life-changing consequences. One young life was lost, another is recovering in the hospital, and a third now faces the rest of his life behind bars.

Law enforcement continues to urge young people to seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of turning to violence.

