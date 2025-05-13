Babysitter sentenced to 20 years in prison after giving a lethal dose of Benadryl to a 7-month-old baby, according to reports

In a heartbreaking case from Hawaii, a babysitter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of a 7-month-old baby girl by giving her an over-the-counter drug not meant for infants. The sentencing brings some closure after a long legal process that started back in 2019.

Babysitter Sentenced in Infant Death Case

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Dixie Villa was given the maximum sentence for manslaughter in the tragic death of baby Abigail Lobisch. The decision was made in an Oahu Circuit Court, nearly six years after the baby died at Villa’s home on February 24, 2019.

An autopsy revealed that Abigail had died from diphenhydramine toxicity — a drug found in common medications like Benadryl. The medication is not recommended for children under 6 years old, unless a doctor prescribes it.

A Mother’s Painful Words in Court

During the sentencing, Abigail’s mother, Anna Lobisch, spoke tearfully in court. She said her life had been filled with grief and pain ever since losing her daughter.

“My life has been defined by grief. The pain of living without Abby is a heavy weight I will carry every single day for the rest of my life,” she said.

She added, “My heart has never stopped hurting.”

What Happened the Night Abigail Died?

According to prosecutors, Villa was babysitting Abigail, her 2-year-old brother, and her own two children, all under the age of 5. Overwhelmed, she used iPads to entertain the older kids and allegedly gave diphenhydramine to calm Abigail.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tiffany Kaeo stated, “This drug should never be given to any child under the age of 6 without doctor’s orders.”

Kaeo told the court that Villa could have simply called Abigail’s mother to pick up the kids but chose not to. Instead, she made a dangerous decision that led to the baby’s death.

Defense Claims and Court’s Decision

Villa’s defense attorney, Megan Kau, argued that others could have given the drug to Abigail, including her parents. She suggested that the diphenhydramine could have entered Abigail’s system through breastfeeding if her mother had taken Tylenol PM, which may contain the drug.

Despite this defense, the court found that Villa was the only person caring for the baby at the time, and the only one with the opportunity to administer the drug. In November 2023, she was found guilty and her bail was raised to $500,000, after which she was taken into custody.

Pleas for Leniency Denied

Villa’s lawyer requested 10 years of probation, saying that her client had no prior arrests and had been a contributing member of the community, caring full-time for her two children, one of whom has special needs.

But prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence, saying Villa’s poor decision had deadly consequences. The judge agreed and handed down the full 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

“Six years is a long time to wait for justice,” Kaeo said. “While justice has been delayed, we hope this is not justice denied.”

Prosecutors expect Villa to appeal the verdict, but for now, the sentence stands.

A Tragic Reminder

This case is a devastating reminder that over-the-counter medications, while common, can be extremely dangerous for young children when used improperly. Baby Abigail’s death shook her family and the local community, and her mother’s grief speaks to the depth of this tragic loss. The court’s ruling may bring some measure of justice, but the pain remains for those who loved her most.

