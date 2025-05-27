Assisting the fugitives’: Grandma caught for helping jail inmate involved in mass escape where prisoners wrote ‘to easy lol’ after cutting hole in cell wall, cops said

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A Louisiana grandmother has been arrested for allegedly helping her grandson, one of the fugitives in a dramatic jail escape from the Orleans Justice Center earlier this month.

Connie Weeden, 59, of Slidell, is facing a felony charge after investigators say she provided support to Jermaine Donald, 43 — one of five inmates still on the run after the May 16 jailbreak.

Money Sent Through Cell Phone App

According to a press release from the Louisiana State Police (LSP), Weeden contacted her grandson before and after the escape, and later sent him cash using a phone app. These actions led to her arrest on May 22, when police located her in Slidell.

She was charged with being an accessory after the fact and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Escape Through Toilet Hole at Orleans Justice Center

The escape itself has shocked the city. Ten inmates at the Orleans Justice Center (OJC) — run by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office — dug a hole behind a toilet and crawled out of the jail. Police say this allowed them to slip past security undetected.

While five inmates have been captured, the other five remain on the run:

Jermaine Donald , 43

, 43 Derrick Groves , 28

, 28 Antoine Massey , 33

, 33 Leo Tate , 32

, 32 Lenton Vanburen Jr., 27

Those recaptured include: Corey Boyd (20), Kendall Myles (21), Gary Price (21), Dkenan Dennis (24), and Robert Moody (22).

Sheriff Takes Responsibility, Pauses Re-Election Campaign

Following the escape, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson suspended several jail staff and launched an internal investigation.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for what happened,” Hutson said in a statement on May 20, also announcing she would pause her re-election campaign to focus on the crisis.

“There is a long road ahead of me to ensure this jail and my deputies have the right tools and training the people of New Orleans deserve,” she added.

Jail Escape Sparks Criminal Charges and Internal Probe

This unusual escape — involving a toilet, a tunnel, and now a grandmother’s alleged involvement — has exposed serious flaws in jail security and staffing at OJC. As the search for the remaining fugitives continues, local and state authorities are investigating how this happened and who may have helped from the outside.

