An Ohio man breaks into his ex-wife’s apartment, murders her and her new boyfriend, and then shoots himself

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Columbus, Ohio, where three young lives were lost in what authorities are calling a double murder-suicide linked to domestic violence.

What Happened in Columbus?

Just after midnight on Thursday, Columbus police responded to a call at an apartment complex and found three people dead:

Aiden David , 19

, 19 Giannh Viars , 21

, 21 Michael Hughes, 23

Authorities say Viars and Hughes were married but separated, and Viars was dating David at the time of the incident.

According to police, Hughes arrived at the apartment and fired a shot through the door before forcing his way in. He then shot David, killing him. Viars tried to flee but was shot near the doorway, where she collapsed. Witnesses told police that Hughes shot her again before turning the gun on himself.

Police Emphasize the Dangers of Domestic Violence

In response to the incident, Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert made a powerful public statement:

“We can’t urge enough for people who are victims of domestic violence to reach out and get help.”

Albert acknowledged the city has seen a disturbing pattern of domestic violence-related cases and stressed the importance of using local shelters and support services to protect victims. He highlighted that aggressors can sometimes find victims’ information through public records, urging victims to seek out services that offer privacy protections.

How to Get Help

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, don’t wait. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Help is available 24/7, and resources exist to keep victims safe, hidden, and supported.

Organizations such as Lutheran Social Services in Franklin County offer emergency shelter and help survivors avoid being tracked down by abusers.

This tragic loss of three young lives in Columbus highlights the very real dangers of domestic violence. For survivors, early intervention and access to protective resources can be the difference between life and death. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, but their message is clear: reach out, speak up, and seek safety.

