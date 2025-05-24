An honor student died in a car accident after being shot. Now, three juveniles have been charged with his murder

A community is grieving the tragic loss of a bright young student, Lucas DeGeorge, a 17-year-old honor student from New Jersey, who was killed in an act of gun violence that shocked the town of Millville.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Lucas was fatally shot during a setup robbery involving three juveniles on May 17, 2025. After being shot, Lucas reportedly crashed his vehicle. He did not survive.

Police Reveal the Planned Encounter

Authorities say surveillance footage helped piece together what happened that night. Two of the suspects met Lucas at a location in Millville, where he was shot once. The suspects then returned to the home of the third juvenile.

Investigators also discovered that one of the juveniles had communicated with Lucas beforehand, setting up the meeting under false pretenses. This turned out to be part of a conspiracy to rob him, police said.

The three juveniles, who have not been publicly named due to their age, have been charged with homicide, conspiracy, robbery, and weapons offenses.

Who Was Lucas DeGeorge?

Lucas DeGeorge was a junior at Buena Regional High School, where he was known as a smart, hard-working, and well-liked student.

He was in advanced placement classes, worked part-time at ACME in Mays Landing, and often helped his father flip houses as part of the Veteran Home Project, a cause close to their family’s heart.

According to his obituary, Lucas was not only academically gifted but deeply involved in his community.

Family and Community in Mourning

Lucas’ parents shared their pain on a GoFundMe page created to support the family and funeral costs.

“On May 17, 2025, our beloved son Lucas was tragically taken from us in a senseless act of gun violence. No words can truly express the pain and heartbreak our family is enduring right now,” they wrote.

The community has come together in support, donating and leaving heartfelt messages about the young man who had a promising future ahead.

A Tragic Reminder of Youth Gun Violence

This tragedy is not just a family’s loss — it is a reminder of the rising impact of gun violence among youth. An honor student’s life was cut short in a senseless act that could have been prevented.

Law enforcement continues to investigate further details, while the juvenile suspects await legal proceedings.

Lucas’ death has sparked discussions in the area about youth safety, community support, and the devastating consequences of firearms in the hands of teens.

Lucas DeGeorge was more than a victim. He was a son, a student, a friend, and a contributor to his community. As his family prepares to say goodbye, his memory serves as a powerful reminder of what’s at stake when young lives are taken too soon. It also calls attention to the urgent need for preventing gun violence and supporting our youth before tragedy strikes.

