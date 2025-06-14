An adult had not been around in days.’ According to authorities, the mother left her four children, including a newborn, alone for several days while on probation for the baby’s death

A 27-year-old mother in Indiana, Tenisha Ann Echols, already on probation for the 2019 death of her 6-month-old daughter due to neglect, has been arrested again—this time for allegedly leaving her four young children home alone for nearly two weeks. The disturbing situation came to light when Echols’ 8-year-old daughter called her grandmother in distress, crying and revealing that she had been left in charge of her younger siblings, including a 4-month-old infant, for an extended period.

The Latest Incident

On Sunday evening, around 9:15 p.m., Echols’ mother contacted authorities after receiving a call from her 8-year-old granddaughter, who reported being left alone with her siblings—a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 4-month-old—for almost two weeks. The little girl explained that she hadn’t seen her mother for a significant amount of time and was struggling to care for her younger siblings on her own.

When police arrived at the apartment on Troy Avenue, they found the door unlocked and a scene of severe neglect. The apartment had partially-eaten food and trash scattered on the floor. The children’s beds were bare mattresses, and it appeared that no adult had been present for days. In addition, the 8-year-old told officers that Echols often left her in charge of the other children, including the infant, despite the child’s repeated attempts to contact her mother.

Echols’ Arrival and Inconsistent Statements

Police eventually reached Echols, who arrived at the apartment around 10 p.m., explaining that she had been out briefly to “get medicine for one of the kids.” When asked how long she had been gone, she claimed it was “about 20 minutes.” However, officers noted that the timing didn’t add up, especially when considering the child’s account and the state of the apartment.

Confronted with the 8-year-old’s testimony, Echols admitted that she had actually been gone all day and regularly left her children home alone with the 8-year-old because she “didn’t feel like dragging them all out of the house at once.” When asked whether it was safe to leave an 8-year-old in charge of a 4-month-old, Echols reportedly gave no response. She also told officers that she had blocked most of her family members from contacting her due to conflicts related to her sexuality.

Following the discovery, the children were placed in the custody of their grandmother, while Echols was arrested on multiple new charges of child neglect.

Background on Previous Charges

This arrest comes while Echols was still on probation for her involvement in the 2019 death of her infant daughter, De’Reya. In December of that year, De’Reya died from multiple blunt force injuries, including skull fractures, a large burn on her arm, and fractures to her tibia and ribs. Her death was ruled a homicide, and Echols was later charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

In a controversial sentencing decision in July 2023, Judge Jennifer Harrison sentenced Echols to two years of home detention followed by two years of probation, despite the prosecution’s recommendation for prison time. This lenient sentence has been a point of contention, particularly considering the severity of De’Reya’s death.

Probation Violation and Legal Consequences

With the new charges of child neglect against Echols, the court has determined that she violated her probation. As a result, Echols is being held in pretrial detention without bond until her next court appearance, scheduled for July 8, 2024. The latest incident highlights ongoing concerns about her ability to care for her children, and it remains to be seen how this will affect her prior conviction.

A Community in Shock

The arrest has once again brought attention to the issue of child neglect and the challenges facing the judicial system when it comes to dealing with repeat offenders. The children’s well-being and safety remain paramount, and authorities continue to investigate the extent of Echols’ actions and her ability to fulfill her parental duties.

