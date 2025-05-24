An 8-month-old baby was discovered in a ‘horrific situation’ in a home filled with rotting goat carcasses, waste, and 47 animals

A heartbreaking case from South Carolina is making headlines after a baby girl was found living in terrible conditions, surrounded by over 40 animals and even dead ones, including a decomposing goat.

The shocking discovery happened in Honea Path, South Carolina, where police arrested two parents after visiting their home on May 19, 2025. The Department of Social Services (DSS) had contacted police with concerns about the child’s living conditions.

What Authorities Found Inside the Home

When officers entered the home of Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley, they were shocked by what they saw. According to a statement by the Honea Path Police Department, the house was filled with:

Animal feces and urine throughout the rooms

Trash and clutter everywhere

Over 41 animals, including raccoons, chickens, dogs, cats, rabbits, and more

A dead goat left rotting in a bathtub

Another dead baby goat in a Tupperware bin in the kitchen

The smell inside the house was so bad that it caused people’s eyes to burn due to the strong ammonia from the waste.

How the Baby Was Doing

Despite the disturbing condition of the house, the 8-month-old baby girl was found to be in relatively good health. Authorities immediately placed her with a relative for her safety.

Dr. Kim Sanders from Anderson County PAWS, who helped remove the animals, said that while the baby was physically okay, the emotional effects of living in such an environment might be harder to overcome.

Charges Against the Parents

Both Renard and Foley were arrested and charged with:

Unlawful conduct toward a child

Ill treatment of animals

Town ordinance violations

They were each given a $10,000 bond. Foley has already posted bail and was released on Tuesday. Shockingly, police said the couple showed no emotion during the arrest, even as their baby was being taken away.

What Happened to the Animals?

The 41 animals found alive were taken by PAWS. Many of them were:

Severely dehydrated

Extremely thin

Covered in filth

Six dead animals were also found on the property.

PAWS said that while the animals are now receiving medical care and expected to physically recover, the emotional damage will take longer to heal.

This case is a sad reminder that animals and children depend on responsible adults to care for them. Thanks to a concerned tip and the quick actions of police and animal rescue workers, this baby girl and the suffering animals were saved from a truly tragic environment. Authorities continue to investigate, and more updates may follow.

