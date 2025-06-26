An 11-year-old Minneapolis boy is shot in broad daylight at a park and dies in the arms of his older brother

The city of Minneapolis began its summer with a heartbreaking tragedy on June 23, as an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in a public park. The incident shocked the community and left many searching for answers.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the victim, later identified as Amir Atkins, was shot in a park shortly after 2 p.m. on the afternoon of June 23. Gunshots rang out in the area, and soon after, a man sitting on his porch heard cries for help. When he approached, he discovered that Amir had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man immediately placed Amir, along with another individual, into his vehicle and began driving toward the hospital. On the way, the man encountered a member of law enforcement, who attempted to perform life-saving measures, but tragically, it was too late.

Amir’s Family Mourns

In the wake of Amir’s death, his family expressed their deep grief. Amir’s uncle described him as “a beacon of light in their lives – a joyful, loving child whose laughter filled our hearts.” He added that Amir had “a unique spark that touched everyone he met,” and his absence has left a void that will never be filled.

Amir’s brother, in a heart-wrenching moment, was the one who carried him after the shooting, desperately searching for help and holding him in the car as they rushed to the hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help cover funeral expenses for Amir’s family.

Police Investigation and Call for Help

Police Chief O’Hara emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “I cannot emphasize enough how terrible it is to have an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in the middle of the day.” He urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in solving the case. The Minneapolis Police Department is actively following every lead but acknowledges that the public’s help is essential in bringing justice to Amir’s grieving family.

Community Shock and Support

The shooting has shaken the Minneapolis community, leaving residents in shock over the senseless act of violence. As the investigation continues, residents are urged to reach out to the authorities with any tips or information that may aid the case.

The family’s loss is profound, and they are asking for privacy while they mourn Amir’s tragic death. They are also hoping for justice and answers to this devastating crime.

