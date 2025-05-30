Alongside her father, a 9-year-old girl with the “biggest heart and most joyful smile” was shot dead in a car after injuring herself

Tragedy struck Brooklet City Park on Tuesday when 9-year-old Emily Grace Mayo and her father, 37-year-old James Lee Mayo, were found dead inside a car. Police responded after a concerned citizen reported an unresponsive child locked in the vehicle.

Discovery of the Victims

Upon entering the vehicle, officers discovered Emily in the backseat with an apparent gunshot wound. James was found in the front seat with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a handgun was located on his lap, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI confirmed that autopsies are currently being performed to determine the exact cause of death for both individuals. It remains unclear whether the same weapon or bullets were involved in both shootings.

Family Grieves and Community Support

Emily’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover her burial and funeral expenses. Her aunt, Amber Healy, shared heartfelt memories of Emily, describing her as a joyful girl who loved to laugh, dance, and sing.

Amber expressed the family’s deep sorrow, saying, “The world lost a huge light.” She asked the community to keep the family in their prayers as they cope with the loss. Emily’s mother is especially heartbroken by the tragic death of her daughter.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraising campaign has raised over $25,000.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Emily and James Mayo. No further details have been released at this time.

