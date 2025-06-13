Almost 40 years ago, he killed and devoured his girlfriend. His Parole Is Now Being Reversed for These Reasons

The California Board of Parole Hearings has rescinded its offer of parole to Leslie Closner, a man convicted of the brutal murder of his girlfriend in 1987. Closner had been sentenced to 25 years to life after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. This decision ensures that Closner will remain in prison for the rest of his life unless another parole hearing is mandated by law.

The Crime

On October 16, 1987, Closner and his girlfriend, Jan Ferguson, checked into a motel in California for her daughter’s wedding. The two got into a violent argument, which escalated when Closner shoved Ferguson to the floor and strangled her to death. After killing Ferguson, he moved her body to a bed, undressed her, and raped her corpse. He later attempted to revive her by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation but fled when it proved unsuccessful.

In an unexpected and chilling act, Closner realized he had left his wallet in the motel room. He returned to retrieve it by climbing through an open window. After returning to the room, he again sexually assaulted Ferguson’s body, and this time, he bit off both of her nipples and swallowed them. Closner then fled the scene but was apprehended two days later in Oregon after he turned himself in to police.

Previous Parole Hearings and Denials

Closner’s path to a potential parole has been complicated by his history of violence. In a 2018 decision, former California Governor Jerry Brown denied him parole, citing his previous acts of abuse in relationships. Closner had a history of controlling and abusive behavior with Ferguson during their five-year relationship. This included constant emotional and physical abuse, which escalated during a period of separation when Closner obsessively followed Ferguson.

Before his relationship with Ferguson, Closner had a similarly abusive history with his ex-wife, including an incident in which he attempted to strangle her to the point of losing consciousness. Their marriage ended in divorce after she filed for a restraining order.

During his parole hearings, Closner attributed his violent tendencies to his troubled childhood. He claimed that his early experiences, particularly his relationship with his mother and the abuse he endured, led to his later violent behavior. He also spoke about viewing his mother’s naked body, a detail that caused concern during psychological evaluations.

A 2014 psychological report stated that Closner displayed unusual behavior during interviews, including speaking about his mother in a way that was both angry and lustful, even seeming sexually excited when discussing her. This raised further doubts about his capacity for rehabilitation.

Public Reaction and Continuing Legal Efforts

In response to the parole review, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office expressed gratitude to Ferguson’s family for their unwavering support throughout the years, attending every parole hearing to ensure justice was served. The office also emphasized its commitment to representing the people of California in these proceedings, aiming to protect the well-being of the community and ensure that justice was delivered for the victim.

Former Governor Jerry Brown’s decision to deny parole in 2018 was based on concerns that Closner posed an unreasonable danger to society if released. He concluded that Closner had not fully acknowledged the severity of his violent behavior and lacked insight into the causes of his actions.

The rescinding of Closner’s parole offer reinforces the seriousness of the crime and the ongoing danger he poses. The efforts by the victim’s family and the legal system will continue to ensure that justice is upheld for Jan Ferguson, and that Closner remains incarcerated for the rest of his life.

SOURCE