Allow me to finish her: Police said that after Mom asked to stop hitting her 6-year-old daughter with a hammer, her son stepped in

LOUISVILLE, KY. — A 40-year-old woman from Louisville, Zeinab Abdi, is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly struck her 6-year-old daughter multiple times in the head with a hammer in a horrifying act of violence. The incident took place in front of the child’s sibling and left the young girl in critical condition.

The Attack and Investigation

On Thursday, January 25, 2025, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 2nd Division responded to a “trouble run” at a residence in the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the 6-year-old girl lying inside the home with severe head injuries. She had suffered multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds, and emergency medical personnel immediately transported her to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

As of Friday morning, police reported that the child remained in critical condition. The department’s homicide unit took over the investigation due to the severity of the injuries and the nature of the attack.

The Mother’s Confession

After her arrest, Abdi was questioned by law enforcement officers. According to a post-arrest complaint, Abdi admitted to striking her daughter in the head with a hammer multiple times during a fit of anger. Abdi reportedly told police that she frequently becomes extremely angry and has trouble controlling herself. On the day of the attack, she stated that she became “overly angry” and struck her daughter in the head with the hammer, though she could not remember how many times she did so.

Witness Testimonies

Abdi’s son, whose name and age have not been disclosed, witnessed the attack. During an interview with law enforcement, the boy described how his mother attempted to return to the victim after the initial assault. He reported that Abdi said, “let me finish her,” while she was being restrained.

Community Reactions

Neighbors of the family were shocked by the nature of the crime. Donald Edison, a local resident, expressed his disbelief, saying, “I think it’s just terrible. I don’t know what type of pressure the child’s mother is under for her to do something like that.”

Another neighbor, Brittany Lindell, said the news of the attack gave her “cold chills”, calling it “disgusting.” She added, “I don’t understand how someone could get to that point of anger, especially with an innocent child.”

Legal Proceedings

Zeinab Abdi is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Detention Center. Her bond information has not been made available, and she was scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Friday morning. The charges against her include one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

