After killing his teenage daughter, he attempted to place the blame on the most vulnerable member of the household

In a heartbreaking and disturbing case out of Dayton, Ohio, Kenneth Paul Farler III has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old daughter, Kendra Farler, after initially attempting to shift the blame onto his nonverbal, autistic stepson.

Tragedy in Dayton

The fatal incident took place in April 2024 at a boarding house on Bowen Street, where Farler was living. Responding to a 911 call, police were told that a teenage girl had been shot and that her autistic 15-year-old sibling was responsible.

According to Dayton Police Major Brian Johns, both Farler and his wife falsely claimed that the girl’s nonverbal sibling had accidentally shot her. However, officers quickly noticed inconsistencies in their story.

“We knew right away that the stories weren’t consistent,” Johns said. After further questioning, Farler admitted to being the one who fired the gun.

A Troubled Past

Farler was already on probation for a previous conviction related to cocaine trafficking at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors noted his extensive criminal history, including around 40 arrests over the past two decades.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. strongly condemned Farler’s actions, stating:

“This defendant should never be allowed anywhere near a firearm and deserves to be in prison. A completely innocent 15‐year‐old girl has lost her life at the hands of her father.”

Plea and Charges

On April 29, Farler pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Reckless homicide

Child endangering

Gun-related offenses

His defense attorney, Karl George Kordalis, stated that Farler pleaded guilty because he wanted to take responsibility and avoid putting the family through a painful trial.

“He didn’t want to put his family through a trial, and that’s why we entered guilty pleas,” Kordalis told PEOPLE.

Sentencing Ahead

Sentencing is scheduled for May 14, and Farler is expected to receive a significant prison sentence for the devastating crime.

The death of Kendra Farler has left a community shaken and a family broken. The fact that her father not only shot her but also attempted to falsely implicate his disabled stepson has added an especially disturbing layer to the case. As the sentencing date approaches, many are calling for justice that reflects the gravity of this senseless and tragic loss.

