After his parents were killed, he was found praying—and police say he had made a chilling statement earlier

A concerned motorist’s tip led to the capture of a dangerous interstate fugitive wanted for the murder of his parents in Florida. Nicholas Kirchner, 37, was apprehended on June 6 in Taliaferro County, Georgia, after a motorist reported seeing a man kneeling and praying by the side of the highway. Authorities quickly moved in and arrested him, unraveling a trail of violence and threatening behavior.

The Arrest: A Tip That Led to Justice

On the afternoon of June 6, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) received a call about a man dressed in white, praying on the side of a highway. When Sheriff’s Deputy R. Shapiro approached the individual, he identified himself as Nicholas Kirchner, providing his birthdate. Kirchner also allegedly mentioned that he was armed. Following this, the deputy ran a records check, which revealed an active warrant for Kirchner in Sumter County, South Carolina, related to a violent incident that had occurred earlier that day.

The South Carolina Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) had reported that Kirchner was accused of pointing a gun at several individuals and making threats, including holding a family member at gunpoint and demanding others retrieve someone from a home, threatening to shoot the hostage if his demands weren’t met. Law enforcement officials described Kirchner as “armed and dangerous with anti-law enforcement views.”

A Darker History: The Murders in Florida

Shortly after Kirchner’s arrest in Georgia, detectives confirmed that he was a suspect in the recent killings of his parents in Florida. Earlier that day, Pinellas County deputies responded to a welfare check at the Kirchner home in Largo, Florida. Upon arrival, they found 53-year-old Elizabeth Lee Kirchner and 64-year-old Steven Eric Kirchner deceased in their living room from apparent gunshot wounds.

In the hours leading up to the welfare check, Kirchner had reportedly threatened a man in South Carolina, saying, “I’ve already killed two people – I’ll kill some more.” Once in custody, Kirchner allegedly confessed to the murders of his parents, referring to them as “righteous kills.” This chilling statement confirmed the suspicion that the killings were premeditated.

The Ongoing Investigation and Extradition

Kirchner is now being held at the McDuffie County Jail in Georgia, awaiting extradition to Florida. He faces felony charges of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents. As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies are piecing together the events leading to these tragic deaths, along with the violent incidents in South Carolina.

A Dangerous Fugitive Caught

The timely tip from a concerned motorist led to the capture of a dangerous individual who had already committed multiple violent crimes. Kirchner’s violent history and disturbing confessions underscore the seriousness of the charges he now faces. As the investigation progresses, authorities are focused on bringing him to justice for the murder of his parents and the threats he made to others.

