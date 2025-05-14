After fighting about her dog being off-leash, a woman had a stranger shot at a Wendy’s restaurant: Police

LOUISVILLE, KY — A woman in Kentucky has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after she allegedly asked a friend to shoot a man during a confrontation that started with an argument about her unleashed dog at a Wendy’s restaurant earlier this year.

Carrington Bagwell, 23, was taken into custody on Monday, months after the January 4th shooting in Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Argument Over Dog Turns Violent

The situation began when Bagwell’s dog escaped its leash. As she tried to retrieve the dog, she got into a verbal argument with a man, police said. That argument reportedly escalated and led Bagwell to return later with Gary Ross, 41, who is accused of firing the gun.

The altercation took place outside a Wendy’s restaurant, where Bagwell and Ross confronted the same man. According to witness accounts and surveillance video, Ross allegedly shot the man during a fight in the parking lot.

Victim Shot in Arm and Buttocks

Police responded to the shooting and found the victim, a man in his 20s, with gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ross fled the scene after the shooting, police said. He was later arrested on May 6 and charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Bagwell Allegedly Encouraged the Shooting

Court records say that Bagwell told Ross about the earlier incident with the man and returned to the Wendy’s with him, allegedly to confront the victim. During the encounter, Bagwell is accused of encouraging Ross to shoot the man.

Her charges were initially second-degree complicity to assault, but were upgraded to first-degree assault after further investigation.

Legal Status of Both Defendants

Bagwell was released on bond after posting part of her $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court again on June 10.

Ross remains in custody, and no release date has been set. He faces additional charges due to his status as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

SOURCE