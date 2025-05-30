After driving her daughter to a nature preserve, the mother allegedly stabbed the girl in the face and neck and abandoned her to perish in a brush

A Florida woman, Gwendolyn Girard, 35, was arrested after allegedly stabbing her 12-year-old daughter and attempting to hide her body while the child was still alive.

Incident Details

On May 26, deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call and found the 12-year-old girl with cuts to her face and neck. The child was weak and in urgent need of medical attention. Before being taken to the hospital, she told deputies that her mother had attacked her with a knife and left her under some brush.

Arrest and Investigation

Deputies, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, located Girard in North Fort Myers in a gold-colored van. The van was towed, and Girard was taken in for questioning. During the interview, Girard allegedly confessed to the stabbing and revealed the location of the knife used in the attack.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell expressed shock at the incident, saying, “To attack a child with a knife… I can’t understand it.”

The 12-year-old is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Legal Status

Girard is being held on a $750,000 bond, pending extradition to the Charlotte County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff Prummell added, “It is only by God’s grace that she is still with us today, and I pray for her as she heals from the horrific incident. Unfortunately, the mental trauma inflicted on her may never heal.”

