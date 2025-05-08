After an emaciated 7-year-old daughter was discovered imprisoned in a closet, a Texas mother was jailed

A shocking case of child abuse emerged this week in Austin, Texas, when Virginia Gonzales, 33, was arrested after her 7-year-old daughter was found locked in a bedroom closet with no light or ventilation. Authorities believe the girl had been confined there for several weeks, and the discovery has raised concerns about the welfare of another of Gonzales’ children, a 9-year-old girl who has been missing for several years.

Discovery of the 7-Year-Old Girl

On April 3, the children’s grandmother made the disturbing discovery of the 7-year-old locked in a closet in Del Valle, a suburb of Austin. The child was found severely malnourished, weighing only 29 pounds, and was soiled and in poor health. Court records revealed that the girl had likely suffered from prolonged starvation and had been kept in the closet as punishment for reasons such as not controlling her bladder or for “getting into stuff,” according to statements from her siblings.

The 7-year-old girl was immediately taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center for treatment. There, she received medical attention for the effects of severe malnutrition. Her six siblings, aged 2 to 14, were placed into protective custody. The children’s welfare is now a top priority for authorities.

Charges Against Virginia Gonzales

Virginia Gonzales was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child, a first-degree felony. Police officials have not disclosed the name of the 7-year-old victim, but the abuse and the horrifying conditions she endured have led to serious concerns about the safety of Gonzales’ other children.

Gonzales is also the mother of Ava Marie Gonzales, a 9-year-old girl who has been missing since December 2017. Police have now connected the abuse of the 7-year-old with their concern for Ava’s welfare, given the conditions under which the younger sibling was found. The Austin Police Department has expressed deep concern for Ava’s safety and has urged the public to help in locating her.

The Search for Ava Gonzales

Ava Marie Gonzales was last seen when she was just 2 years old. In light of the recent events involving her younger sister, Austin police are reissuing calls for help in locating Ava. They have released photographs of her from when she was 2 years old and have provided a simulation of how she might look today at the age of 9. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Ava’s whereabouts to come forward.

Community and Police Response

The case has shocked the local community, and the Austin Police Department is treating it with the utmost urgency. Officers are focusing on both finding Ava and ensuring that the remaining children are safe and receive the necessary care. The police department is urging anyone who might have information about Ava’s disappearance or the circumstances surrounding the abuse of her sibling to contact them immediately.

This case of child abuse has left the community and authorities deeply concerned, not only because of the traumatic conditions the 7-year-old girl endured but also due to the ongoing disappearance of her sister, Ava. The investigation continues, and authorities are focused on finding Ava and bringing justice for the victims of this horrifying abuse. It is a stark reminder of the need to protect vulnerable children and ensure their safety in every situation.

