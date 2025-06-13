After a day of drinking, a shoeless grandmother who abandoned a baby in a roadside ditch on a wet day and fled told police she was “looking for a child.”

A 53-year-old grandmother in Minnesota has avoided serving jail time for a shocking incident in which she abandoned her infant grandchild in a roadside ditch after reportedly getting drunk. Anastasia E. Vaughn pleaded guilty to one count of endangering a child in a situation that could cause death or harm, a gross misdemeanor. Despite admitting her actions, Vaughn has been given a sentence that allows her to avoid spending additional time behind bars.

The Incident and Investigation

On October 29, 2024, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, which lies about 175 miles northwest of Minneapolis, a man called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after noticing a woman walking near the road carrying a baby. The driver observed that it was cold, rainy, and windy, with temperatures around 50°F. Vaughn, the woman in question, was barefoot, despite the unpleasant weather. When the driver stopped to check on her, Vaughn reportedly reassured him that she and the child were “fine,” but continued walking away.

A short time later, the driver spotted Vaughn running from a nearby ditch, and when he approached, he discovered the baby lying alone in the ditch. The driver quickly picked up the infant and contacted 911.

Vaughn’s Condition and Arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find Vaughn walking near the ditch, appearing disoriented. According to the affidavit, she was stumbling, smelled strongly of alcohol, and had bloodshot and watery eyes. She was reportedly slurring her speech and seemed confused, admitting she was looking for a child but unable to recall what had happened. When asked about how much she had been drinking, Vaughn refused to answer.

Vaughn’s husband, the baby’s grandfather, arrived and confirmed that she had been drinking that day. A breath test later revealed that Vaughn’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.229, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Court Sentence and Probation

During her court appearance, Vaughn reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, though the judge suspended the sentence for two years. Instead, Vaughn was given the option to serve 492 hours of community service within one year. She was also ordered to pay $585 in fines and court costs. After completing her community service, Vaughn will serve an additional two years of probation.

While Vaughn faced up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $3,000, her sentence was significantly reduced as part of her plea agreement.

The case of Anastasia Vaughn highlights the dangers of alcohol abuse and its potential consequences, especially when children are involved. Vaughn’s actions, which could have led to tragedy, have been met with a legal consequence that allows her to make amends through community service. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of children, particularly in situations involving impaired adults. As Vaughn completes her sentence and probation, it remains to be seen what lasting impact this case will have on her life.

