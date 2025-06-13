After a body was discovered in an empty lot, the mother who staged the kidnapping of the 3-year-old is now facing murder charges: Police

A Maryland mother has been arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter after an Amber Alert was issued and later canceled, revealing a tragic and horrifying situation. Darrian Randle, 31, faces multiple serious charges, including first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and other related criminal charges. Her boyfriend, Cedrick Antoine Britten, 44, has also been arrested and charged with accessory to murder and failure to report a child’s death.

The False Amber Alert and Discovery of Human Remains

The case took a dark turn when Randle initially reported her daughter, Nola Dinkins, as missing, claiming that the child had been abducted by a white couple while they were pulled over on the side of the road. An Amber Alert was issued, and authorities, including Maryland State Police and the FBI, launched a search for the young girl. However, as the investigation continued, authorities uncovered inconsistencies in Randle’s story.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Randle had fabricated the abduction story. New Castle County Police canceled the Amber Alert, and the case shifted to a homicide investigation. Maryland State Police then took over the case, which led them to a vacant lot near Randle’s home. There, investigators discovered human remains consistent with those of a young child. Although the remains have not yet been positively identified as Nola Dinkins, they are believed to be her, and authorities are awaiting confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The Arrests and Charges

Following the discovery of the remains, Randle was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and other related criminal charges. Her boyfriend, Cedrick Antoine Britten, was also arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact and failure to report a child’s death.

As of now, Randle remains in custody with Delaware authorities for false reporting, a felony charge, but she is expected to be extradited to Maryland. Britten is being held by Maryland State Police.

The Investigation and Details of the Case

The investigation into Nola Dinkins’ disappearance began when Randle called police from Newark, Delaware, on Tuesday night, claiming that her daughter had been taken by an unknown couple. Authorities immediately launched an intense search for the missing child, issuing the Amber Alert in hopes of locating Nola.

However, as the investigation progressed, it became clear that Randle’s account of the events was false. She had lied about the abduction, leading to the cancellation of the Amber Alert and the shift in focus toward the homicide investigation.

This case is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and deceit. The loss of Nola Dinkins has shaken the community, and her mother’s involvement in her death has added another layer of heartbreak. As the investigation continues, the authorities are working to confirm the identity of the remains and to bring justice to the young girl whose life was cut short in such a brutal way.

SOURCE