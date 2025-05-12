Crime

“Affixed chains, padlocks, and cinder blocks”: Feds claim a man confessed to assisting an on-duty police officer in disposing of the victim’s body in a river following an alleged murder in a patrol car

A man who helped an on-duty Memphis police officer dispose of a victim’s body after an alleged murder has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Joshua M. Rogers, 33, admitted to his role in assisting Officer Patric J. Ferguson in the illegal disposal of Robert Lee Howard Jr.’s body in 2021.

The Murder and the Disposal of the Body

On January 5, 2021, Memphis police Officer Ferguson allegedly kidnapped 30-year-old Robert Lee Howard Jr. from his home at gunpoint, forcing him into his patrol car. Ferguson then shot Howard in the head while he was in the car. Prosecutors say Ferguson enlisted the help of Rogers to dispose of Howard’s body.

Rogers and Ferguson reportedly moved the body to Rogers’ car, where they attached chains, padlocks, and cinder blocks to it before dumping it into the Wolf River in Memphis. Authorities recovered Howard’s body five days later, on January 10, 2021, after his girlfriend reported him missing.

Federal Charges and Guilty Plea

Rogers pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the cover-up of the murder. He faces up to 70 months, or nearly six years, in prison. The charges against him include conspiracy to obstruct justice and destroying evidence. According to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Rogers helped obstruct law enforcement from investigating the crime, denying justice for the victim and his loved ones.

Officer Ferguson’s Ongoing Legal Battles

In addition to Rogers, Officer Ferguson, 34, is facing state charges of murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and official misconduct. Ferguson’s federal case is also ongoing, with a federal grand jury issuing an indictment that includes charges of civil rights violations, kidnapping, and weapons offenses. A trial for Ferguson’s federal charges is set for November 3, 2024, and he also has a court hearing for the state charges next month.

Evidence and Investigation

Investigators found that Ferguson made internet searches related to cleaning up crime scenes and destroying evidence, and he had purchased cinder blocks, chains, and padlocks used in the disposal of Howard’s body. The investigation revealed the extent of the cover-up efforts, which included both Ferguson and Rogers working to obstruct justice and conceal the crime.

Legal Actions by Howard’s Family

In addition to criminal proceedings, Howard’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against Officer Ferguson, claiming unlawful seizure, false arrest, and excessive use of force. The civil lawsuit aims to hold Ferguson accountable for his actions beyond the criminal charges.

Joshua Rogers’ guilty plea marks a significant step in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the tragic murder of Robert Lee Howard Jr. As the federal and state cases against Officer Ferguson continue, the quest for justice for Howard’s family remains ongoing. The case has highlighted serious issues of misconduct within law enforcement and the grave consequences of police officers abusing their power.

