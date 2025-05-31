According to reports, the soldier accused of killing his pregnant 19-year-old wife has agreed to ‘plead guilty’

Hawaii – Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Schofield Barracks on O’ahu, Hawaii, has agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges related to the disappearance and murder of his wife, Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, who was six months pregnant at the time she went missing.

Background of the Case

Mischa, 19, was last seen at their home on July 31, 2024. Her disappearance led to a large-scale search on and around the military base after Dewayne reported her missing on August 1.

Authorities later declared Mischa “presumed deceased” though her body has not been recovered.

Charges Against Dewayne Johnson

Dewayne, 29, faces five charges and 19 specifications, including:

Murder of his wife, Mischa Johnson

Intentional killing of her unborn child

Obstruction of justice

Providing false official statements

Possession, production, and distribution of child pornography

He waived his right to an Article 32 preliminary hearing, which is similar to a civilian grand jury review.

Plea Agreement and Court Proceedings

On May 29, Michelle McCaskill, spokesperson for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, confirmed Dewayne’s agreement to plead guilty. The plea hearing is scheduled for next week at the Wheeler Army Airfield Courtroom.

“PFC Johnson has agreed to plead guilty; however, further details are not releasable at this time as the guilty plea is subject to acceptance by the military judge,” McCaskill stated.

If the plea is accepted, the judge will sentence Dewayne according to the plea agreement.

Family’s Response and Ongoing Impact

Mischa’s sister, Marianna Tapiz, expressed sorrow but also a determination to see justice done:

“If we can’t have Mischa, the least that we can do is make sure that man stays in jail and spends however needed to… he needs to stay in jail.”

The tragic case has deeply affected the local community and the military, highlighting concerns about domestic violence and justice within military families.

