According to reports, a car belonging to a suspect in the Minnesota lawmakers’ tragedy was found more than 50 miles from the scene of the shootings.

In an ongoing investigation into the tragic shooting of Democratic lawmakers and their spouses in Minnesota, authorities have reportedly found a vehicle belonging to Vance Boelter, the suspected gunman, more than 50 miles away from the scene of the crime.

On Sunday, June 15, an emergency alert was issued to residents of Sibley County, notifying them that Boelter’s vehicle had been discovered near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue in Faxon Township. The alert stated that the suspect had not been located. The message also urged local residents to secure their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

1. Discovery of the Vehicle

The vehicle, described as an older model car, was found in a rural area of Faxon Township. A discarded cowboy hat was found near the vehicle, which authorities later confirmed was Boelter’s. A local resident, Mike Liebhard, spoke to the Star Tribune, describing the vehicle as an “older little car, like a Buick,” and noting the cowboy hat lying on the gravel road nearby.

Law enforcement officials were seen searching the area around 1:40 p.m. local time, trying to gather evidence. However, the suspect, Boelter, remains at large.

2. Details of the Incident

The incident began on the early morning hours of June 14 when state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were tragically killed in an attack at their home. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman were shot but survived. Authorities later confirmed that Boelter had impersonated a police officer during the attack and fled on foot after the shootings.

The investigation has intensified as officials discovered a manifesto inside the vehicle, adding to the severity of the case.

3. FBI Involvement and Reward for Information

The FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to Boelter’s arrest and conviction. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Brooklyn Park Police Department are working with the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office to track down the suspect.

The FBI’s involvement and the reward offer highlight the urgency and seriousness of the search for Boelter, who is considered armed and dangerous.

4. Impact on Local Community

Residents of Sibley County have been left rattled by the ongoing investigation, with many expressing fear and concern for their safety. Jennifer Brown, a local resident, told Fox affiliate KMSP that she was feeling “nerve-racked” and would not be opening her doors to anyone who didn’t “look like they belonged in the neighborhood.”

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

5. Boelter’s Background and Previous Arrests

Boelter, 57, is a former appointee by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Authorities have confirmed that he has a known address in Sibley County, though he was most recently living in north Minneapolis.

6. Next Steps in the Investigation

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for Vance Boelter and have ramped up efforts in and around Sibley County, with additional patrols and inquiries into properties. As of now, Boelter remains at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

With the manifesto found in the vehicle and the ongoing investigation, the case remains highly active, and the authorities are hoping the community can help bring the suspect to justice.

