According to reports, a 5-day-old baby girl was “violently” killed before being “dismembered” and disposed of in a landfill

Authorities in Madrid, Spain, are continuing to investigate the remains of a newborn baby discovered in a landfill site on December 12, 2024. The dismembered body of a 5-day-old baby girl was found in bags at a recycling plant in Loeches, prompting an immediate response from the Civil Guard.

The Discovery and Ongoing Investigation

At 1:46 a.m. on December 12, workers at the recycling plant made the grim discovery, which led to the launch of an investigation named “Operation Natal”. The case has since garnered attention due to the shocking nature of the discovery, as well as the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

Medical testing from the Institute of Forensic Medicine revealed that the baby was likely of South American descent and had been born alive. However, the infant appeared to have suffered a “violent death” and showed signs of asphyxiation, suggesting possible foul play. Investigators believe the remains came from the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas, and the focus of the search has been concentrated on identifying the mother.

The Role of the Mother and Public Appeal for Help

The Civil Guard has stated that, based on the investigations so far, they believe the child’s mother may have been involved in the baby’s death. Authorities are working to piece together evidence that will lead them to the mother, but details regarding her identity remain unclear at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Civil Guard has requested public assistance in helping to clarify the criminal act. Authorities are urging citizens to come forward with any information that may aid in solving this tragic case.

Medical Findings and Details of the Case

The forensic tests indicated that the newborn baby was born alive and was likely killed shortly after birth. The signs of asphyxiation and the violent nature of the death have raised concerns, suggesting a possible homicide. Investigators are now focusing on finding the mother, who is believed to be a key figure in the death, and are looking into potential connections between the baby’s death and Puente de Vallecas.

The tragic discovery of the newborn baby’s remains in a landfill has shocked the community, and Spanish authorities are working diligently to find answers. The case has drawn significant attention, not only for its heartbreaking nature but also because of the ongoing efforts to identify the person responsible. Authorities are appealing for help from the public to solve the case, and the investigation remains active.

