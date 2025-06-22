According to deputies, a man who went home to “hang out” with two ladies threatens to play Russian roulette with them

CHEYENNE, WY. — A 38-year-old man in Wyoming, Jonathan Douglas Potter, has been arrested and is facing charges after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening two women by claiming he was going to play Russian roulette. The incident, which took place early on Tuesday morning, could result in up to ten years in prison for Potter.

Incident Details

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Cowboy State Daily, Potter and a woman arrived at a residence in Cheyenne to deliver medication. After entering the home, Potter used the bathroom. When he returned, he allegedly made a comment about needing to get “strapped” before pulling out a Bersa .380-caliber pistol and pointing it at the women.

The affidavit states that Potter then told the women he was going to play Russian roulette with the gun. He is said to have removed the magazine from the gun, placed his finger through the trigger guard, and swung the gun around. The two women reportedly became terrified, with one of them fearing for her life. The woman who lived at the house asked Potter to leave multiple times, and the other woman is said to have fled to the bathroom for safety.

Authorities’ Response

Laramie County deputies responded to the scene after being alerted about the incident. Upon their arrival, Potter was standing outside the home. He allegedly claimed he didn’t know what was happening, stating he had simply gone there to “hang out” and stepped outside to smoke a cigarette before being taken into custody. However, after being arrested, Potter admitted to pulling out the gun, though he denied pointing it at the women. According to the affidavit, Potter later acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

Charges and Possible Sentencing

Potter is now facing two counts of aggravated assault and battery for threatening the two women with the drawn deadly weapon. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

The incident, which involved alcohol, has left the victims shaken and fearful for their safety. The case continues to develop as authorities work to gather further details.

