According to authorities, a man gave his mother a meth injection before killing her by assaulting her and burying her body in a garbage can

A Louisiana man, Aaron Lloyd, has been charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, Lisa Lloyd, after police said he confessed to injecting her with methamphetamine and beating her to death. The tragic incident unfolded in Opelousas, a town in St. Landry Parish, where Lisa Lloyd’s body was discovered by neighbors on Sunday.

The Discovery of the Body

Lisa Lloyd’s body was found inside a trash can underneath the carport of her home on Park Circle in Opelousas. Neighbors who made the grim discovery immediately contacted authorities. In a statement, the Opelousas Police Department confirmed that the body was found in a garbage can and that a male subject had admitted to killing his mother and disposing of her body there.

Aaron Lloyd’s Arrest and Confession

Following the discovery, authorities located Aaron Lloyd at a separate residence and brought him to the police station for questioning. According to police, Lloyd did not resist during his arrest. During the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to injecting his mother with methamphetamine before beating her to death.

While the police did not directly confirm whether Aaron Lloyd was the one who made the initial call reporting the crime, it was indicated that the caller had disclosed that he had killed his mother and hidden her body in the trash can. The police department did not provide further details on a possible motive for the killing.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Aaron Lloyd, 33, has been charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance, and distribution of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine). After his arrest, he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he remains in custody. As of Tuesday afternoon, no bail had been set for Lloyd.

The case has left the local community in shock, with Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc calling the situation “deeply tragic.” He urged the public to keep the Lloyd family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Chief LeBlanc further emphasized the heartbreak of the situation, noting the relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrator, saying, “This is literally a son and a mother.”

Community Response

Local residents and officials have expressed their sorrow over the incident. The tragedy has deeply affected the community of Opelousas, with many offering condolences to the family and calling for prayers for the Lloyd family. Local news affiliates reported the emotional impact the case has had on the town, with many grappling to understand how such a tragedy could occur within a family.

The investigation into the death of Lisa Lloyd remains ongoing. Aaron Lloyd’s confession has raised numerous questions about the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder. As the case continues to unfold, the Opelousas community remains in shock, with law enforcement urging the public to respect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

