According to a woman, her husband admitted to drugging, raping, and taking pictures of her while she slept for years

A woman in England is bravely sharing her story after her ex-husband was jailed for drugging and raping her over a period of years—a case that has shocked many and raised awareness about how silent abuse can go unnoticed in intimate relationships.

Known only as “Kate” to protect her identity, she revealed her harrowing experience in a BBC investigative documentary, hoping to help others understand the hidden nature of abuse behind closed doors.

Husband Confessed to Drugging and Abusing Her

Kate’s case came to light after her husband made a chilling confession.

“I have been raping you. I’ve been sedating you and taking photographs of you for years,” he told her, according to the BBC.

She recalled how he shared this shocking statement casually, as if it were a normal conversation, which left her traumatized and physically unwell. She lost a significant amount of weight and suffered a severe panic attack before eventually telling her sister.

Abuse Hidden Behind Closed Doors

According to Kate, her husband would spike her evening tea with sleeping pills and sexually assault her while she was unconscious. At times when she did wake up during the abuse, he would pretend to be asleep or deny wrongdoing.

She also described the emotional abuse she endured — saying her husband was controlling and misused prescription medication regularly.

Police Investigation and Delayed Justice

Kate’s mother eventually contacted Devon and Cornwall Police, which led to the man’s arrest. However, Kate initially dropped the charges days later due to fear and concerns for their children. She returned to the police six months later, and Detective Constable Mike Smith led the investigation that would ultimately help her seek justice.

“He helped give me my power back,” Kate said of Officer Smith. “I didn’t realize it had been taken away.”

CPS First Declined to Prosecute

Despite a psychiatrist’s written record of the man admitting to drugging his wife, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) originally declined to press charges. Kate later used the Victim’s Right to Review Scheme, which forced a review and eventually led to a successful trial.

The CPS later apologized, stating:

“While we get the vast majority of our charging decisions right, this was not the case here, and we apologize for the distress this caused.”

Ex-Husband Jailed for 11 Years

Kate’s former husband was found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration, and administering a substance with intent. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and given a lifelong restraining order.

In court, he claimed Kate had fantasies about being tied up during sleep, and that he only drugged her to “help fulfill a sexual fantasy”—a claim both Kate and investigators rejected.

“It was absolutely preposterous,” said Officer Smith. “They painted her as a willing partner, which was clearly not the case.”

Kate’s Message: Abuse Isn’t Always Loud

Kate hopes her story will show others that abuse doesn’t always come with bruises or shouting — it can be quiet, manipulative, and deeply hidden.

“I want people to understand that abuse happens a lot more quietly than you think,” she told the BBC. “I’m still learning what happened to me and how it’s affected me.”

SOURCE