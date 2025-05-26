Abusing this man beyond belief’: Hidden camera records home health care Employees’smacking’ around 29-year-old with autism and shoving drugs down his throat, cops say

Three employees at a Texas group home are facing charges for allegedly abusing a 29-year-old man with autism. The man, who cannot speak, was reportedly smacked, tied up, and forced to take medication.

Details of the Abuse

Tony Israel, 45, faces assault charges against a disabled person. Benjamin Tambe, 53, and Harrison Odiri, 52, are charged with unlawful restraint. All three also face charges of causing injury to a disabled person through criminal negligence.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called the case “heartbreaking” and “enraging.” He said the man is “completely helpless” and may have suffered abuse for years at the home.

How the Abuse Was Discovered

The victim’s father suspected something was wrong and secretly installed a hidden camera in his son’s bedroom without telling the staff. The videos showed the employees forcing the man to bed by smacking him and tying him up with a sweatshirt.

In another video, two of the workers held the man down and forced liquid medication into his mouth.

Official Response and Arrests

Sheriff Salazar praised the father for helping expose the abuse. Fire department officials inspected the home and cited the owner for safety violations, including broken fire protection systems.

Tony Israel was also a part-time deputy with the sheriff’s office but was fired after his arrest.

The victim has been moved to a safer facility. All three employees were arrested and are now in Bexar County Jail.

This case highlights the importance of vigilance and swift action to protect vulnerable individuals from abuse.

SOURCE