A woman whose body was found’shoved’ in a closet and covered in a bloody blanket was killed by someone she’really cared about,’ according to her relatives

A 30-year-old man, David Anderson, has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Imani Parrish, whose body was discovered wrapped in a bloody comforter inside a closet in her Newport News home. The arrest was announced by the Newport News Police Department on Monday.

Tragic Discovery

The tragic incident took place on the evening of April 30. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Antrim Drive after Parrish’s 10-year-old son became concerned when his mother did not respond to his calls and texts. Parrish’s mother also found her daughter’s lack of response unusual and asked her partner to check on her. Upon arriving at the house, the partner discovered Imani Parrish’s lifeless body.

When detectives arrived at the scene, they found Parrish’s body shoved into a bedroom closet, wrapped in a comforter soaked in blood. There was also a trail of blood leading from the bathroom to the closet. Court documents revealed that Parrish had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Her body and clothing also contained pieces of glass, suggesting a violent struggle.

Remembering Imani Parrish

Imani Parrish, a mother to a 10-year-old boy, was a beloved family member and a talented painter. Her obituary describes her as having a vibrant personality, with her smile, laughter, and energy lighting up every gathering. Parrish was also a daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend, deeply loved for her kindness, strength, and the love she freely gave to those around her.

Her family has expressed their sorrow and disbelief over the loss of such a beloved person. They also believe that the person responsible for her death was someone close to her. Although the exact nature of the relationship between Anderson and Parrish remains unclear, police identified Anderson as a suspect during the investigation.

The Arrest

David Anderson was arrested on Monday in connection with Parrish’s death. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder. While police have not disclosed the specifics of Anderson’s relationship with the victim, it was noted that Parrish had cared deeply for the individual believed to be responsible for her death.

Imani’s mother, Nichole Parrish, spoke publicly about the case in mid-May, expressing her hope for justice and urging the person responsible to come forward: “She really cared about that person. Justice, I hope, will be served. Turn yourself in, please.”

Investigation and Ongoing Questions

The Newport News Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Imani Parrish. While Anderson has been arrested, further details about his connection to the victim and the events leading up to the murder are still under investigation.

