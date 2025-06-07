A woman was arrested when police discovered 37 dead dogs on a property believed to be an animal rescue center

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after the bodies of 37 dogs were found at a property in Basildon, Essex. The disturbing discovery was made on June 4, when Essex Police, in collaboration with the RSPCA, launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the animals.

Shocking Discovery of 37 Dead Dogs

The incident occurred at a property believed to be an animal shelter, where authorities found the remains of 37 dogs. The dogs were discovered during a joint investigation by Essex Police, the RSPCA, and Basildon Council in Crays Hill, a village near Basildon, following a tip-off from a member of the public. In addition to the dead animals, 21 live dogs were rescued from the property. These dogs were taken into the care of the RSPCA, and authorities continue to investigate the case.

On June 4, Essex Police confirmed that the 25-year-old woman from London had been arrested in connection with the deaths and is currently in police custody. While she has been released on conditional bail, the investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. The woman faces charges related to animal cruelty, and more details will likely emerge as the investigation progresses.

Further Investigations and Animal Welfare Concerns

Essex Police and the RSPCA are working together to gather more information and evidence related to the case. Authorities are also investigating the discovery of four additional animal remains found when buildings on the property were dismantled by the landowner. Investigators are carefully examining these remains to determine if they are linked to the deaths of the 37 dogs.

Inspector Steve Parry from the Basildon Neighborhood Policing Team addressed the public’s concerns, urging people to refrain from speculating and allowing the authorities to conduct their investigations thoroughly. He stressed that the case is complex, and they are doing everything they can to uncover the truth.

Previous Arrests and Animal Welfare Violations

This investigation is part of a wider probe into animal cruelty and fraud relating to the transfer of ownership of dogs. Earlier, two men were arrested on suspicion of fraud and animal cruelty offenses. One of the suspects, Ovaeed Rahman, was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and three counts of fraud. Rahman appeared before Southend Magistrates’ Court on May 15 and will remain in custody until his next hearing at Basildon Crown Court on June 9.

Authorities have been receiving a large number of reports from the public regarding the case. Each submission is being reviewed carefully as part of the investigation.

Public Appeal for Information

Essex Police and the RSPCA have appealed to the public for any additional information or footage that might assist in the investigation. They have set up a dedicated portal for members of the public to submit reports, ensuring that all evidence is carefully examined.

The tragic deaths of these 37 dogs have shaken the local community, and animal welfare advocates are calling for justice for the animals. As investigations continue, authorities are determined to bring those responsible for the cruelty to justice.

