A woman vanished from a Navy base and was later discovered dead. Family Says Military ‘Showed Little Compassion’

The family of Angelina Petra Resendiz, a Navy sailor who was found dead in Virginia this week, is speaking out about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death, demanding accountability from the Navy.

Angelina, who was last seen at her barracks in Norfolk on May 29, 2023, was discovered dead on June 9 in a wooded area off-base in Norfolk. The body was found by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and an unnamed Navy sailor has been placed in pretrial confinement in connection with her death, according to NCIS.

The Family’s Response

In a statement, Esmeralda Castle, Angelina’s mother, expressed the family’s grief, describing her daughter as a “kind and compassionate young woman who brought light into our lives.” Castle said that the loss of her daughter has left an irreplaceable “void” in their hearts and vowed that they would not allow her suffering to be in vain.

However, Castle’s statement also expressed frustration with how the situation was handled. She revealed that her family was not promptly notified about Angelina’s disappearance and instead learned about it through unofficial sources like her daughter’s friends, staff, and media coverage. Castle criticized the Navy for failing to act swiftly, saying, “Colleagues, friends, and even authorities knew she was missing, but the response was minimal.”

According to Castle, it was only after Angelina’s friends took the initiative and filed a missing persons report that any action was taken. She said that even then, the response from authorities was “little compassion or understanding.”

A Call for Congressional Action

Castle is now calling for Congress to investigate Angelina’s death and to reform the Navy’s protocols for handling cases of missing sailors. She specifically wants improvements in how families are notified about missing loved ones, emphasizing that relying on media coverage or unofficial sources is unacceptable.

“The Navy’s failures threaten all families and the integrity of our military system,” Castle said. “Congress must reform these processes to prevent future tragedies, for the safety of all families.”

GoFundMe for Financial Support

In addition to pushing for reforms, Angelina’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Esmeralda Castle with any financial needs during this difficult time. The campaign also states that Castle hopes to organize a protest in the future, calling for reform of the U.S. Military’s treatment of missing women cases.

Next Steps and Navy’s Response

The investigation into Angelina’s death is ongoing, and while the Navy has not immediately responded to requests for comment, the family’s efforts continue to raise awareness about the tragic circumstances surrounding her death.

Castle’s call for accountability and systemic change within the military remains central to the family’s pursuit of justice for Angelina, with a focus on making sure that future cases are handled with the care and urgency they deserve.

SOURCE