A woman stabbed a 12-year-old girl in the face and neck and dropped her in a nature preserve, but she was still alive, police said

In a deeply disturbing case from Florida, a 35-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a young girl in the face and neck, then trying to hide her in a nature preserve while she was still alive.

What Happened in Punta Gorda?

The incident took place on a Monday afternoon at the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area in Punta Gorda, Florida. Bystanders were shocked to find a 12-year-old girl with serious stab wounds to her face and neck.

They immediately called 911. When deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found the girl very weak and needing urgent medical help.

Who Is the Suspect?

The woman accused in the case is Gwendolyn Girard, age 35. She is now in jail and facing charges of aggravated battery and child abuse. Investigators say Girard left the injured girl hidden under thick brush and then drove away in a gold van.

Thankfully, the child was still alive when help arrived and was taken to the hospital. She is now listed in stable condition.

How Was the Suspect Caught?

After the girl gave police a description of the woman and the vehicle, deputies quickly tracked down Girard in North Fort Myers. She was brought in for questioning, and police seized her van for evidence.

During the interview, detectives say Girard admitted to stabbing the girl and even told them where to find the knife she used.

The Community Reacts

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell shared his heartbreak and disbelief at the crime. “In my 33-year career, there are only a handful of times that I have been left speechless. This is one of those times,” he said.

“To attack a child with a knife… I can’t understand it. It is only by God’s grace that she is still with us today, and I pray for her as she heals from this horrific incident.”

What We Know About the Victim and Girard

Authorities have not yet revealed how Girard and the victim know each other or what led to the attack. A detailed police report was not available at the time of the announcement. Girard remains in jail on a $750,000 bond and does not have a lawyer listed.

This terrifying incident is one that has stunned both the public and law enforcement. While the young girl is expected to recover physically, the emotional and mental scars may take much longer to heal. The quick action of the bystanders and emergency responders helped save her life. As the investigation continues, many are hoping for answers and justice for the child.

