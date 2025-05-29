A woman on a jet ski fatally struck an Air Force cadet from behind before fleeing the scene with a male who wrecked a car during their escape: Police

GRAPEVINE LAKE, TEXAS — Ava Moore, 18, a recent U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, tragically died after her kayak was struck from behind by a jet ski on Grapevine Lake near Dallas-Fort Worth.

Witnesses told authorities that 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was operating a jet ski recklessly near the shoreline before colliding with Moore’s kayak. After the accident, Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene immediately.

According to reports from local NBC affiliate KXAS and Fox affiliate KDFW, Moore and another kayaker had tried to paddle away from Gonzalez before the crash occurred.

The Accident and Response

Moore was pulled from the water and given medical attention on-site before being transported by ambulance. She was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m., before arriving at the hospital.

Gonzalez was photographed at the scene prior to leaving in a Toyota Corolla driven by 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, who reportedly hit two other vehicles while fleeing.

Arrests and Charges

Both Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement surrounded their Dallas home and persuaded them to surrender.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release that both suspects are Venezuelan nationals living in the U.S. illegally.

Gonzalez faces second-degree manslaughter charges. Perozo is charged with causing an accident involving a collision, with additional charges expected.

