A woman and her young daughter were discovered dead in a park near Rome. An American suspect was recently apprehended in Greece

Authorities have detained an American man on Friday on the Greek island of Skiathos, where he was arrested based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italian authorities. He is suspected of being involved in the double murder of a baby girl and a woman, believed to be the infant’s mother, whose bodies were discovered in a Rome park over the weekend.

The arrest follows a tragic incident in which the bodies of the woman and child were found in Villa Pamphili park in Rome on Saturday. Italian officials say they have strong evidence pointing to the American man’s involvement in both deaths.

Discovery of the Victims

The bodies of the woman and her baby were found in separate areas of the park, several hundred meters apart. The woman’s body was discovered under a black bag, suggesting she had been killed several days prior to the infant. Both victims were naked and had no identification on them.

The infant girl was found in the undergrowth of the park, some distance from the woman. Investigators noted that they were unable to immediately determine the cause of death for either victim, but Italian prosecutors have raised suspicion that both deaths may be linked in what could be a double murder.

According to Rome prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, it was “not exactly understandable” that someone seen with the woman and the baby would leave the country without seeking assistance after the deaths. He noted the suspicious nature of the suspect’s flight to Greece soon after the bodies were discovered.

The Arrest and Investigation

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, reportedly fled Italy for Skiathos on Wednesday, just days after the bodies were found. He was arrested on Friday in Greece, following the issuance of a European arrest warrant by Italian authorities. Greek police confirmed that the suspect would face an extradition hearing next week, which will determine whether he will be sent back to Italy to face charges.

The investigation into the murders was aided by video surveillance and witness reports that placed the suspect in the company of the woman and the infant on several occasions. Witnesses said they heard the trio speaking in English and confirmed their presence at a shelter near the Vatican where they appeared to be a nuclear family.

At one point, however, the couple had been seen fighting in the street, which prompted police to take the man’s identity. This incident helped authorities track him down.

Additionally, forensic evidence such as fingerprints on the black bag that covered the woman’s body and cellphone data ultimately led investigators to Skiathos.

Forensic and Surveillance Evidence

Italian authorities were able to gather significant evidence linking the suspect to the crime. Among the key findings was a pink dress believed to belong to the infant, which was discovered in a trash can near the crime scene. The authorities also collected over 40 items, including a bra and a sleeping bag, which were found at the scene and could be crucial in understanding the timeline and events leading to the deaths.

Forensic teams are continuing to gather evidence and comb through the wooded areas of the park where the bodies were found. The investigation also turned up a tattoo of a skeleton on a surfboard on the woman’s body, providing another potential clue to her identity.

Authorities’ Reactions and Public Statements

The Director General of Italy’s Civil Aviation expressed his shock over the crime, with Rome prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi calling the case “heartbreaking.” Italy’s Civil Aviation Minister and Prime Minister have both called for swift justice, expressing their condolences to the family of the victims and vowing to pursue all avenues of investigation.

In Greece, authorities are working with Italian officials to ensure the suspect’s extradition and further collaboration on the investigation.

The Victims

While the identities of the victims have not been fully disclosed, reports indicate that the woman, believed to be around 30 years old, had been traveling with the infant and was likely connected to the suspect in some capacity. The details of the woman’s life, including the tattoo found on her body, are under investigation.

The tragic deaths of the woman and her child have prompted widespread attention and concern, particularly given the gruesome nature of the crime and the mystery surrounding the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

The case remains under investigation, and Italian authorities are continuing to gather evidence that may shed light on the motives behind the double murder. Meanwhile, the suspect’s extradition process is expected to proceed in the coming weeks, and he will face legal proceedings in Italy for the murders of the woman and her child.

As investigators work to piece together the events leading to this horrific tragedy, the public remains shocked by the brutality of the crime, and many are left wondering about the suspect’s connection to the victims.

