A Texas man visited his girlfriend’s apartment to retrieve his belongings. Police Say She Killed Him in the Stairwell

A young man lost his life during a domestic dispute in Houston, Texas, after a loud argument between a couple ended in gunfire. The incident has led to a murder charge against the woman involved.

Loud Argument Turns Fatal in Houston Apartment

On the night of May 25, 2024, neighbors at the Derby at Steeplechase Apartments in the Houston area grew concerned after hearing shouting from one of the units. Moments later, a single gunshot was heard.

When officers from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 9:14 p.m., they found 22-year-old Javion Williams lying in the stairwell with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency responders tried to help, but Williams was declared dead on the scene.

Victim Came to Collect His Belongings

According to officials, Williams had gone to the apartment of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Derricka Ross, to collect his belongings after the couple had reportedly broken up. He was accompanied by a male friend.

While at the apartment, a heated verbal argument broke out between Ross and Williams. The situation escalated quickly and ended with Ross allegedly shooting Williams during the dispute.

Murder Charge Filed Against Derricka Ross

Ross was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. She is currently being held at Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Jail records confirm she has not yet entered a plea in court.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ross and Williams were in a dating relationship, and the altercation occurred while Williams was trying to move his things out of the apartment.

Investigation Ongoing

Law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the exact details of the argument and shooting. So far, police have not revealed if the firearm used was registered or who it belonged to.

