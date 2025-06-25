A Texas man shot a deputy in the face before turning the gun on himself after killing his parents and two dogs

A horrifying murder-suicide in Texas over the weekend resulted in the deaths of three people and two dogs, and left a law enforcement officer seriously injured. The tragic incident unfolded in the small town of Normangee, located approximately 120 miles east of Austin.

The Attack and the Victims

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis identified the assailant as 38-year-old James Scott Grigory. The victims were Grigory’s parents, who were fatally shot inside their home. In addition to the murders, Grigory shot a deputy from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office before turning the gun on himself and dying by suicide.

The Welfare Check and Shooting Incident

The chain of events began when authorities received a call about a suicidal individual who allegedly had killed his parents. Deputies responded to the residence for a welfare check, accompanied by a trooper from the Department of Public Safety. When law enforcement attempted to make contact with someone inside the home, Grigory allegedly opened fire on them.

One deputy was struck in the face and arm during the gunfire and had to be airlifted to receive medical treatment. Following the shooting, law enforcement set up a perimeter around the home, and a SWAT team soon arrived to handle the situation.

Discoveries Inside the Home

When the SWAT team entered the residence, they found two dogs and Grigory’s father, both of whom had been shot dead. They also discovered Grigory’s body, which appeared to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Ellis.

Meanwhile, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check at the home of Grigory’s mother. Upon arriving, they found her dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigation and Ongoing Efforts

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation into the incident, with Sheriff Ellis confirming that the case is under active investigation. The deputy who was shot is currently in stable condition and awaiting surgery.

This devastating incident has shocked the small community of Normangee and serves as a tragic reminder of the far-reaching consequences of domestic violence and mental health crises. The loss of life, including two law enforcement officers being caught in the line of duty, underscores the grave danger that such situations can bring to those involved.

The tragic murder-suicide has left a community in mourning, with the loss of three innocent lives, including a young deputy who is now recovering from serious injuries. Law enforcement continues to investigate, and the town of Normangee remains in shock over the devastating events that unfolded within its small, tight-knit community.

