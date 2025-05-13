A teacher stabbed a woman 15 times after she rejected him. What he told police thereafter was also haunting

In a shocking and violent case out of England, a British man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend 15 times during a brutal attack has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The victim, a 25-year-old teacher, miraculously survived after being rescued by brave passersby.

The Attack in a Quiet Country Lane

The incident took place on February 26, 2024, in a quiet country lane in Bath, England. The attacker, Matthew Jones, 29, launched what the judge called a “mercilessly ferocious” knife attack on Emma Kirk, his former girlfriend, after she told him they should just be friends.

According to reports, five men had to pull Jones off of Emma during the frenzied stabbing. Police said he was still swinging the knife, even while being restrained.

Judge Describes a “Brutal and Frenzied Attack”

During the sentencing on May 9, Judge Julian Lambert told Jones that the level of violence he used was rare and disturbing.

“You were described as ‘a man possessed,’” said the judge. “Spirited citizens disarmed and detained you while you were still doing all you could to attack the victim.”

The judge also noted that nothing in Jones’ past could have predicted such a violent outburst.

A Relationship That Turned Dangerous

Emma and Matthew were both teachers and had met in college in 2022. They became close friends, and eventually, their relationship turned romantic, although they were only intimate a few times.

In early 2024, Emma ended the relationship, telling Jones that she only wanted to be friends. But instead of accepting the breakup, Jones began showing up at her school and constantly messaging her, according to police.

The Day of the Attack

Jones insisted on meeting Emma in person to return some gifts. She agreed to meet him on a quiet road. That’s when he suddenly attacked her, stabbing her 15 times in the neck, face, head, stomach, and hands.

Surgeons later told her family that one stab wound was just millimeters from a key artery, and it was a miracle she survived.

His Arrest and Court Trial

After the attack, police found Jones still on the scene. He was caught on bodycam video saying to officers, “Don’t show me respect. I’m a monster. I don’t deserve it.”

In his first police interview, Jones handed in a written statement claiming he acted in self-defense. However, in court, he later admitted to deliberately stabbing Emma with the intent to cause serious harm, not to kill her.

In April 2024, he was found not guilty of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Emma’s Pain and Her Family’s Gratitude

Emma spoke in court about the terrifying attack and how it changed her life.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “I had to move back in with my parents because I was too scared to be alone. I didn’t leave their home for months.”

Her father also gave an emotional statement, thanking the strangers who saved her life.

“I will never be able to thank them enough for their bravery,” he said. “The main positive is that Emma is still with us.”

A Reminder About Relationship Violence

This case is a powerful reminder that no one should ever feel unsafe for ending a relationship. If someone is showing signs of controlling, obsessive, or threatening behavior, it’s important to seek help. Emma’s survival and courage are remarkable, and the actions of those who stepped in to save her life show the power of community in moments of crisis.

