A mother in New York City claimed to have found her baby dead and bleeding, and she blamed the dog, but a medical examiner reveals the startling truth

The New York City medical examiner has revealed new details in the tragic case of 1-month-old Kiyanna Winfield from Queens, whose injuries were initially believed to have been caused by the family dog. The medical examiner’s report confirms that while the dog did bite the infant, these injuries happened after the baby had already passed away.

Incident Overview

Police responded early Tuesday morning to a home in Long Island City, Queens, after the infant was found unresponsive. Initial reports suggested the family’s 6-month-old German Shepherd-pit bull mix had attacked and killed the baby while the parents slept.

The child’s mother told officers she woke up to find the dog gnawing on her daughter’s face as the infant lay between her and the child’s stepfather. Sadly, the newborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical Examiner’s Findings

According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, the cause and manner of death remain under investigation and require further testing. However, the bite marks were confirmed to be post-mortem injuries, not the cause of death.

A spokesperson said, “This is not a fatal dog mauling.”

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

Neighbors expressed shock at the news, with many noting the friendly nature of dogs in the building.

One neighbor, Maria Gutierrez, a mother of three, said, “As a parent, you don’t expect your pet to attack your child.”

The NYPD confirmed that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

