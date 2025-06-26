A mass shooting during a Mexican religious event claimed the lives of 11 individuals

A tragic shooting during a religious festival in Irapuato, a city in Guanajuato state, has left 11 people dead and at least 20 others injured, according to local authorities. The attack took place on Tuesday night, during the celebrations marking the Nativity of John the Baptist.

The Attack

The gunmen opened fire as people were dancing and socializing, creating an atmosphere of chaos and panic. Bloodstains were seen on the ground, and bullet holes marked the walls of the area. Witnesses described the scene as frantic, with wounded people rushed to nearby hospitals in an attempt to save them. Among the dead were a 17-year-old, eight adult men, and two women.

Local authorities, including the Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office, have vowed that the perpetrators of this cowardly act will face justice. In a statement, the Irapuato municipal government confirmed that security forces are actively searching for the gunmen and providing psychological support to those affected by the tragedy.

Reactions from Authorities

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the shooting as “deplorable,” offering her condolences to the victims and promising that the authorities would launch a full investigation. She also referred to the incident as a “confrontation,” but did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Governor of Guanajuato, Libia Dennise, expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families, describing the violence as senseless and unacceptable.

Guanajuato: A State Plagued by Violence

The state of Guanajuato is known for being a thriving industrial hub and home to popular tourist destinations. However, it has also become Mexico’s deadliest state, largely due to gang violence. Official homicide statistics reveal that gang turf wars have caused a significant increase in violence, with much of the bloodshed linked to the ongoing conflict between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations.

In fact, Guanajuato recorded more than 3,000 murders in 2022, the highest number of any state in Mexico. The violence has continued into 2023, with several violent incidents reported in recent months. In May, authorities found 17 bodies in an abandoned house in Guanajuato, and earlier in the year, gunmen opened fire on a family, killing seven people, including children.

Broader Context of Violence in Mexico

Since 2006, Mexico has been struggling with a drug violence crisis that has claimed the lives of around 480,000 people. More than 120,000 people are also reported missing, many as a result of cartel-related violence. The Jalisco New Generation cartel has become one of the most notorious groups in the country, and it is one of several criminal organizations designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

A Call for Justice

The shooting in Irapuato adds to the ongoing violence in Guanajuato state, underscoring the broader issues of drug cartel violence and gang turf wars that continue to affect residents. Local authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, and the community remains in mourning following the devastating attack.

The people of Irapuato and Guanajuato continue to face the harsh realities of living in a state that is both a major industrial center and a battleground for competing criminal organizations.

