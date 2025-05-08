A man who coerced a teenager into signing a “sex-slave contract” is now charged with attempting to hire a hitman to murder her prior to her testifying

A Florida man, Andrew Mustapick, aged 70, from Vero Beach, is now facing serious charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenage girl who was set to testify against him. Mustapick had already been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and was due to be sentenced in June for his crimes. However, his actions have now taken an even darker turn.

Mustapick’s Previous Charges

In 2021, Mustapick was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. After entering a no-contest plea in January, he was sentenced to a year in prison and 10 years of probation for being a sex offender. Despite this, Mustapick allegedly did not want the teenage victim to testify against him in court. As a result, he allegedly started planning her murder to prevent her from speaking.

Attempted Murder Plot

A family member of the victim came forward in March, informing the police about Mustapick’s plan to have the girl killed. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Mustapick tried to hire a hitman and was caught offering an undercover officer $50,000 to carry out the murder.

Undercover Operation

Law enforcement quickly launched an undercover operation where Mustapick was secretly monitored. Police officers claim that he offered the undercover detective $50,000 to kill the victim. He was arrested on charges of criminal solicitation, and authorities are investigating whether more charges will be brought against him.

A Disturbing Character

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers spoke out about the severity of Mustapick’s actions. “This guy is an absolute animal,” he said during a news conference. “Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off.” Mustapick’s decision to have the victim killed, rather than allowing her to testify, shows the lengths he was willing to go to avoid accountability for his actions.

Plans to Bribe the Victim

Before resorting to murder, Mustapick allegedly considered offering the victim $40,000 to prevent her from testifying, hoping that would reduce the length of his sex offender probation. However, according to Sheriff Flowers, Mustapick then decided it would be “easier” and “cheaper” to simply have the victim killed. Police also discovered that Mustapick had been caught dumping electronic devices into the Sebastian River, possibly in an attempt to destroy evidence related to his crimes.

Andrew Mustapick’s case has now taken a terrifying turn, with new allegations of attempting to have the teenage victim killed. This disturbing behavior raises even more questions about his character, and authorities continue to investigate the case. As more charges could follow, the community waits for justice to be served.

