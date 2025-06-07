Crime

A man severed the spine of his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter just days after they broke up

A Florida man, Travis Ray Thompson, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing a 2-year-old girl, Jacklyn Schwingel, who was in his care. The tragedy occurred just days after Thompson’s girlfriend, Jacklyn’s mother, broke up with him.

The Heartbreaking Incident

On May 2, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child in critical condition. Jacklyn was rushed to the emergency room, but despite efforts to save her life, she was pronounced dead. Doctors determined that she had suffered severe trauma to her body, including a severed spine and internal bleeding.

Jacklyn’s mother had left her daughter with Thompson that morning before heading off to work. Just 25 minutes later, she received a call from him, telling her that something was wrong with the child. When the mother arrived at Thompson’s home, she found Jacklyn lifeless, with a shallow pulse and a swollen abdomen. Both the mother and Thompson rushed Jacklyn to the hospital, where she stopped breathing. The medical team quickly identified signs of internal bleeding, prompting them to call the authorities and Child Protective Services.

Investigation and Findings

In a police interview, Thompson claimed that he was in another room when he heard a loud noise and found Jacklyn unresponsive. However, investigators believed his story didn’t add up. An autopsy revealed that Jacklyn’s injuries were the result of blunt force trauma. The Medical Examiner concluded that Thompson applied significant force to Jacklyn’s upper and lower body, bending her backward and breaking her spine. The injuries were consistent with child abuse, specifically the deliberate application of force beyond the child’s natural range of motion.

Justice Served

After nearly two hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Thompson of first-degree murder. State Attorney Bill Gladson expressed his disgust over the crime, saying, “This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again.”

Thompson, aged 27, was sentenced to life in prison, ensuring that he will never have the opportunity to harm anyone again. His actions have left a deep impact on Jacklyn’s family, and the case serves as a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of children in abusive situations.

If you suspect a child is being abused, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453.

