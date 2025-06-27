A man on trial for killing his ex-girlfriend as she was dropping off her 6-year-old at school stuns the judge with an unexpected admission

SOUTH CAROLINA – John Patrick Shea, 29, has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jillian Angner, 25, and the attempted murder of her 6-year-old son. The tragic crime occurred on March 2, 2023, when Shea ambushed Angner as she was taking her son to school, fatally shooting her in front of him.

The Crime and Its Aftermath

Shea, who had previously dated Angner, had been stalking her after their breakup in October 2022. According to prosecutors, Angner had reported multiple instances of stalking and break-ins at her home, which Shea allegedly committed. On the morning of the shooting, Shea convinced a friend to drive him to Angner’s home, telling him it was for a “drug run.” The friend was unaware of Shea’s intentions.

As Angner loaded her car to take her son to school, Shea ambushed her in the driveway and opened fire on her and her son while they were in her Jeep Cherokee. Angner was struck several times, including a critical wound to her neck. Her son managed to escape by crawling out of the vehicle and hiding in a nearby marsh. Angner was rushed to the hospital, placed on life support, but tragically passed away from her injuries on August 5, 2023.

Shea’s Arrest and Evidence Found

Shea was apprehended days later while attempting to flee, packing suitcases in his car with his passport and birth certificate. Investigators uncovered disturbing evidence at his apartment, including defaced photographs of Angner, tarot cards, a voodoo doll, a makeshift shrine, and satanic literature. A letter from Shea’s mother described her concerns about his behavior and included a mention of a threat against his brother’s life.

Further investigation revealed that Shea had been possibly stalking other women dating back to 2008. Authorities also found notes detailing each encounter, and evidence of Shea attempting to create an alibi by leaving his car parked at a bar.

Plea and Sentencing

Shea was initially on trial for his crimes, and testimony had begun when, on Wednesday, he confessed to his actions, pleading guilty to all charges without any recommendation or negotiation from the state. In court, Shea expressed remorse, stating, “I can’t take this pain in my heart anymore. I’m sorry, from the deepest reaches of my soul, for what has happened here.” He added that he was “mentally sick and mentally unstable” at the time of the crime.

Shea pleaded with Circuit Court Judge S. Bryan Doby, asking for his life to be spared: “Please, please spare my life, your honor. Please spare my life. I beg of you: Please spare my life. I made a mistake.” Despite his plea, Shea was sentenced to life in prison for Angner’s murder, along with the maximum sentences for the other three charges: attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Jillian Angner’s family and friends are left grieving the loss of a beloved mother who had battled cancer while raising her young son. Longtime friend Jeremy Tucker described her as an “awesome mother.” Her death has shaken the community, and the tragic loss has sparked an outpouring of support for her family.

