A man fatally shot his elderly neighbor while she held her hands up after he ‘aggressively’ pursued her for money. Police

Derek Bollwinkel, an Arizona man with a history of fraud and scamming, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his former neighbor, 82-year-old Linda Baran, in February. Bollwinkel, who had a prior record of criminal activity, was taken into custody on June 2 after being extradited from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Murder of Linda Baran

The tragic events unfolded on February 11, 2024, when Baran was found shot dead in her car in the garage of her home. Police determined that she had been killed while her hands were raised in a surrender position, suggesting she was caught off guard and possibly trying to protect herself.

Baran had reportedly been in a neighborly dispute with Bollwinkel before the incident. Bollwinkel had been evicted from his residence next door to Baran just three weeks prior to the murder. Court documents indicate that, in the days leading up to Baran’s death, Bollwinkel had been aggressively asking her for money.

Key Evidence Leading to Arrest

Witnesses reportedly saw Bollwinkel near Baran’s home on the day of her death. A neighbor observed him parking his van near the property around 6:15 p.m., and another witness reported seeing him run away from the scene around an hour later, heading back to his van before driving off.

The police investigation was further supported by cellphone data, which placed Bollwinkel at the scene of the crime. Furthermore, after the murder, Bollwinkel was seen using Baran’s debit card at an ATM, attempting to withdraw $10,000. Although he was unsuccessful in withdrawing the full amount, he did manage to get away with $4,000.

Bollwinkel’s Criminal History

Bollwinkel’s criminal history includes a previous conviction for consumer fraud, stemming from a housing scam that he conducted with his wife. He also served time in prison for forgery and criminal impersonation. His latest crime, the murder of his former neighbor, represents a disturbing escalation of his criminal tendencies.

Arrest and Charges

Bollwinkel was arrested when he arrived at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after being tracked down in Salt Lake City. He has been booked into Maricopa County Jail and is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond. In addition to first-degree murder, he faces charges of kidnapping and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The arrest of Derek Bollwinkel in connection with the murder of Linda Baran has brought a sense of closure to the case, though questions remain about his motivations and whether his prior criminal behavior played a role in this violent escalation. As Bollwinkel awaits trial, the community and Baran’s family are left to grapple with the loss of a beloved neighbor and the shocking violence that ended her life.

