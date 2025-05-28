A man doused his child’s mother in gasoline and lit her ablaze in a fire attack, resulting in’severe burns’ that required many surgeries, according to cops

In a horrifying act of domestic violence, a 33-year-old Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly setting the mother of his child on fire. The incident left the woman with severe burns requiring surgery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

What Happened?

The accused, Delvon Stone, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault, aggravated arson, and domestic violence. The charges stem from an April 28 incident in which Stone allegedly poured gasoline on the woman and lit her on fire during an argument.

The victim, who has a child with Stone, later spoke to investigators from her hospital bed, stating that Stone was the one who attacked her. She is now undergoing extensive medical treatment and surgeries due to the burns she suffered in the attack.

Criminal Background and Legal Action

Stone has a history of domestic violence, with at least two previous convictions on his record. Following his arrest, he appeared in court and was given a $250,000 bond. He has requested a public defender, and a temporary protection order has been issued to keep him away from the victim.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Potential Penalties

If convicted, Stone could be facing serious prison time:

Aggravated arson (first-degree felony): Up to 11 years in prison

(first-degree felony): Up to 11 years in prison Felonious assault (second-degree felony): Up to 8 years in prison

Combined, Stone could spend close to 20 years behind bars if found guilty of all charges.

A Chilling Reminder of Domestic Violence Dangers

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing threat of domestic violence, especially when past abusers are not properly monitored. Advocates for domestic violence victims stress the importance of early intervention and protection orders in preventing such brutal acts.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org for help.

SOURCE