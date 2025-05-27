A man allegedly killed his chihuahua by stuffing it in the oven and cooking it because it barked too loudly

ATMORE, AL – A deeply disturbing case of animal cruelty has shocked an Alabama community after a chihuahua puppy was allegedly killed in an oven. The suspect, James Williamson, 44, has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a class C felony.

What Happened?

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, May 19, in Atmore, a small town in southern Alabama. According to Atmore Police, Williamson reportedly threatened to cook the puppy because it was barking too much. After an argument with a family member, he allegedly put the dog inside the oven, turned it on, and blocked the oven door with a chair to keep the puppy from escaping.

Neighbors told police they heard the dog yelping from inside the home. When authorities arrived, they found the dog dead in the driveway, with severe burns on its body.

Officer Reaction: ‘I Was at a Loss for Words’

Sergeant Darrell McMann, who responded to the scene, said the experience was emotionally overwhelming:

“When I got there, I was just at a loss for words. I really just stood there and looked at the dog for a little bit and had to get myself together.”

McMann, who owns a chihuahua himself, described the incident as “horrible and inhumane” and expressed frustration over the current legal penalties.

“I think in cases like this, the laws should be strengthened. A class C felony doesn’t fit what he did.”

Legal Action and Bond

Williamson has been formally charged with aggravated animal cruelty and is being held on a $15,000 bond. If convicted, he will not be allowed to own animals in the future.

Animal Cruelty Laws in Focus

This case is now sparking conversations about the need for stronger animal protection laws. While aggravated cruelty is considered a felony in Alabama, some, like Sgt. McMann, believe the punishment doesn’t match the severity of such brutal acts.

A Heartbreaking Case Calling for Justice

The killing of a defenseless puppy in such a horrific way has outraged the Atmore community and beyond. As the legal process unfolds, many are calling for tougher consequences for animal cruelty, ensuring no pet has to suffer such a fate again.

