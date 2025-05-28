A Las Vegas journalist was afraid to confront his ‘disgusting slob’ roommate. Days later, they were both dead

A longtime Las Vegas journalist’s worst fears about his roommate sadly came true. Matthew Kelemen, 56, was found murdered inside a storage container after telling his family he felt unsafe living with his roommate. Days later, the suspected killer died during a high-speed police chase.

Body Found in Storage Container Near Fremont Street

On May 20, 2024, Las Vegas Metro Police discovered Kelemen’s body in a plastic bin wrapped in a tarp. Officers were responding to reports of a bad smell near Fremont Street. When they arrived, they found the container and opened it to discover the decomposing remains.

Police believe Kelemen died from blunt force trauma, and reports suggest he was hit from behind with a hammer. Investigators also said he was shoved into a large black crate, possibly one of his amplifier boxes, as Kelemen played guitar and had music equipment at home.

Roommate Identified as Main Suspect

Police quickly linked the crime to Kelemen’s roommate, Joseph Del Rivo. According to documents obtained by local news outlets, the storage unit where the body was found had been rented through a storage app by Del Rivo.

Kelemen’s sister, Mikki Zaferatos, said her brother had lived with Del Rivo for only six months but had often told family he didn’t feel safe. “He said he was a disgusting slob, and he was really uneasy living there,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Kelemen had been planning to move out and was even preparing to confront his roommate.

Suspect Dies in Police Chase

Just one day after Kelemen’s body was found, Del Rivo was killed in Utah during a high-speed police chase. The Utah Highway Patrol said Del Rivo was driving over 90 mph and refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over.

He sped up to 140 mph before hitting spike strips, losing control of his car, and being thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

A Respected Voice in Las Vegas Journalism

Kelemen had lived in Las Vegas since 2003 and was known for his work as a journalist. He worked with several local publications including 944 Magazine, City Life, Las Vegas Weekly, and Vegas Magazine. His final published articles covered topics like Janet Jackson and Memorial Day events in the city.

His sister described the moment she learned about his death as “horror movie stuff” and said her family is still struggling to process it. “I’m barely holding it together,” she said.

The tragic death of Matthew Kelemen is a heartbreaking reminder that people should trust their instincts when they feel unsafe. Kelemen had warned his family about his roommate, and unfortunately, those warnings became a horrifying reality. As the Las Vegas community mourns the loss of a respected journalist, many are also reflecting on the importance of speaking up and seeking help when something doesn’t feel right.

